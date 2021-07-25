DOH: 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The state Department of Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County over the last two days.

Though the number of cases in the county are steadily increasing, the number of overall tests reported is not increasing as quickly, which means the percent positivity of positive cases is also rising in the county.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases reported over the weekend - 24 out of the 30 cases were confirmed, while the others were probably - and comparing that to just the number of negative tests reported (200), the county saw about 10.7% of its cases come back positive. That is slightly less than the 11.2% positivity in Friday's report from the DOH.

The county's weekend tally was the second highest increase of cases in the region, with York County seeing only a few more with 37 new cases, as well as one new death. Fulton County was the only other county to see an increase in the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 over the weekend.

In the region, Dauphin County had 23 new cases, Lebanon County had 17 new cases, Adams County had 10 new cases, and Franklin County had six new cases. All other counties in the region had three or fewer new cases.