DOH: 3 new COVID positives, 2 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 for the state, though the new caseload was still at 781 cases — well above where Pennsylvania was a few weeks ago.
With numbers falling slightly Thursday, there were also fewer large increases of cases in the southcentral region.
After two days straight in double-digit results for new cases, Cumberland County only saw three new cases in Thursday's report, though it also had two more deaths confirmed to be related to the coronavirus.
Dauphin County and York County were the only other counties in the region to have an increase of deaths, with each seeing one more death. Overall across the state, there were 16 new deaths to bring the total to 6,973.
Though new case numbers were down in Cumberland County, York County saw another spike in cases. There were 34 new COVID-19 positives in York, which is just a day after a 36-case increase.
Joining a Department of Health news conference Wednesday afternoon via Skype, Dr. David Rubin, a pediatrician and director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said York County is seeing more cases because of infections spreading from Maryland. He noted on Wednesday that Maryland is seeing more cases because of exponentially growing infection rates in the south spreading northward.
Though Rubin attributed the spikes in cases in York County to infections likely spread in the community, York is also seeing an increase in positives at long-term care facilities, which could be due to the Department of Health's policy to have every resident and staff member tested at least once by July 24. In Thursday's update of county-level data on long-term care facilities, York County had eight more resident cases and two more deaths among its 14 facilities affected by COVID-19.
Though testing is increasing at nursing homes, there have been only small increases in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 409 total cases (394 confirmed, 15 probable); 6,690 negatives; 14 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 95 total cases (88 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,061 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 118 total cases (107 confirmed, 11 probable); 7,764 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 985 total cases (933 confirmed, 52 probable); 14,352 negatives; 68 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 2,342 total cases (2,275 confirmed, 67 probable); 21,750 negatives; 150 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 1,033 total cases (997 confirmed, 36 probable); 10,244 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 609 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 263 total cases (256 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,120 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 116 total cases (109 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,105 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,481 total cases (1,418 confirmed, 63 probable); 10,293 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 76 total cases (71 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,172 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,066 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 1,942 total cases (1,894 confirmed, 48 probable); 27,632 negatives; 67 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 16):
- 17013: 141 positives, 2,306 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17015: 56 positives, 1,105 negatives - +9 since July 4
- 17050: 119 positives, 1,615 negatives - +19 since July 3
- 17055: 120 positives, 2,038 negatives - +10 since July 9
- 17011: 181 positives, 3,017 negatives - +6 since July 9
- 17007: 8 positives, 246 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17065: 11 positives, 162 negatives
- 17324: 14 positives, 222 negatives - +10 since July 8
- 17241: 36 positives, 851 negatives - +3 since July 9
- 17257: 190 positives, 728 negatives - +13 since July 4
- 17240: 13 positives, 80 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17025: 45 positives, 751 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17070: 49 positives, 812 negatives - +5 since July 3
- 17043: 14 positives, 332 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17019: 32 positives, 828 negatives - +3 since July 14
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.