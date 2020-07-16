DOH: 3 new COVID positives, 2 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 for the state, though the new caseload was still at 781 cases — well above where Pennsylvania was a few weeks ago.

With numbers falling slightly Thursday, there were also fewer large increases of cases in the southcentral region.

After two days straight in double-digit results for new cases, Cumberland County only saw three new cases in Thursday's report, though it also had two more deaths confirmed to be related to the coronavirus.

Dauphin County and York County were the only other counties in the region to have an increase of deaths, with each seeing one more death. Overall across the state, there were 16 new deaths to bring the total to 6,973.

Though new case numbers were down in Cumberland County, York County saw another spike in cases. There were 34 new COVID-19 positives in York, which is just a day after a 36-case increase.