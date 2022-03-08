DOH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County reported three additional deaths Tuesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has six deaths so far in March.

There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, one fewer than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 37.1.

There are four adults in intensive care and five on ventilators. Fourteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 21 cases for Cumberland County Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 22.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

With falling new case numbers, the Centers for Disease Control is adjusting labeled transmission levels across the state and country. In the region, Cumberland County fell to "substantial" transmission instead of high, joining other counties Dauphin, Franklin, York, Mifflin and Huntingdon.

A few counties in the region — Perry, Lebanon and Juniata — are considered to have "moderate" transmission (one step above "low"), while others in the region — Adams, Blair, Fulton and Bedford counties — still remain in the "high" transmission level.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at 17 patients overall Tuesday, with 13 of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by seven to 39 patients overall Tuesday, with 38 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are eight adults in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 8)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 7)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 5.7% for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, down from 7.9% the previous week and 14.2% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 54.1, down from 69.5 the previous week, 160.2 two weeks ago and 188.7 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 7.3% (the 11th highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 13.1%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 110.1 and Adams County sat at 109.7.

School-age children (updated March 4)

In its weekly update for the 26th week of the school year, the department reported 31 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 41 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,520.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 1,153 cases reported during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, down from an increase of 2,025 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,028.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 8):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 24,612 total cases (20,744 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,897 negatives; 354 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 24,612 total cases (20,744 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,897 negatives; 354 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,905 total cases (7,337 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,474 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,905 total cases (7,337 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,474 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 29,474 total cases (23,689 confirmed, 5,785 probable); 49,950 negatives; 599 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 29,474 total cases (23,689 confirmed, 5,785 probable); 49,950 negatives; 599 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 24 new cases; 50,619 total cases (38,585 confirmed, 12,034 probable); 110,053 negatives; 868 deaths (+3); 68.4% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 50,619 total cases (38,585 confirmed, 12,034 probable); 110,053 negatives; 868 deaths (+3); 68.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 18 new cases; 58,821 total cases (49,192 confirmed, 9,629 probable); 134,904 negatives; 939 deaths (+2); 62.2% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 58,821 total cases (49,192 confirmed, 9,629 probable); 134,904 negatives; 939 deaths (+2); 62.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 40,139 total cases (33,375 confirmed, 6,764 probable); 68,022 negatives; 674 deaths (+2); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 40,139 total cases (33,375 confirmed, 6,764 probable); 68,022 negatives; 674 deaths (+2); 48.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 4,093 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 5,296 negatives; 65 deaths (+1); 35.7% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,093 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 5,296 negatives; 65 deaths (+1); 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 11,441 total cases (9,523 confirmed, 1,918 probable); 23,193 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 11,441 total cases (9,523 confirmed, 1,918 probable); 23,193 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,749 total cases (4,372 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,135 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,749 total cases (4,372 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,135 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 36,371 total cases (31,588 confirmed, 4,783 probable); 65,836 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 36,371 total cases (31,588 confirmed, 4,783 probable); 65,836 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,221 total cases (11,610 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,121 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,221 total cases (11,610 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,121 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 8,791 total cases (6,927 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 14,469 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 8,791 total cases (6,927 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 14,469 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 20 new cases; 118,043 total cases (98,773 confirmed; 19,270 probable); 204,131 negatives; 1,463 deaths (+2); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.7 (80.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (78.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.1 (69.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (61.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 5.1% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.6 (105.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.1 (83.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.9 (69.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.3 (87.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.