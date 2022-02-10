DOH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Thursday, monthly total reaches 30 for county

Cumberland County added three additional deaths in the latest COVID-19 data update from the State Department of Health Thursday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 30 deaths reported in the first 10 days of February.

There were 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, a decrease of two from Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 107.1, the 16th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Dec. 9.

There are 17 adults in intensive care and five on ventilators (a drop of seven from Wednesday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 25 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 84 new cases Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 94.6, the lowest rate since Nov. 14. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

The open data database, which is where the Health Department updates and reconciles data reports for COVID-19, shows case counts of 80, 76, 78, 60 and 62 in the last five days for the county.

Franklin County reported 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of seven from Wednesday), with three of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 18 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of 29 from Tuesday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 91 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 23 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 9)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 93 total cases (84 adults, 9 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are nine pediatric patients, with eight unvaccinated (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 17 COVID patients (an increase of three since Monday). Thirteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and four are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 10)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 67.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 7)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 25.4% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 32.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 350.5, down from 673.7 the previous week and 787.2 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 31.4% (the third highest in the state and down from 40.1% the week before).

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 812.8, the highest rate in the state and down from 1,257.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 4)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 204 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 378 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,276.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 10,632 cases reported during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from an increase of 16,558 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 242,282.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 9):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 45 new cases; 24,122 total cases (20,354 confirmed, 3,813 probable); 46,376 negatives; 343 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 24,122 total cases (20,354 confirmed, 3,813 probable); 46,376 negatives; 343 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 10,656 total cases (7,150 confirmed, 3,506 probable); 13,319 negatives; 257 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 10,656 total cases (7,150 confirmed, 3,506 probable); 13,319 negatives; 257 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 96 new cases; 28,667 total cases (22,974 confirmed, 5,693 probable); 49,570 negatives; 583 deaths (+2); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

96 new cases; 28,667 total cases (22,974 confirmed, 5,693 probable); 49,570 negatives; 583 deaths (+2); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 84 new cases; 49,451 total cases (37,732 confirmed, 11,719 probable); 108,718 negatives; 838 deaths (+3); 67.1% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 49,451 total cases (37,732 confirmed, 11,719 probable); 108,718 negatives; 838 deaths (+3); 67.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 83 new cases; 57,853 total cases (48,420 confirmed, 9,433 probable); 133,360 negatives; 893 deaths (+4); 61.1% of county population vaccinated

83 new cases; 57,853 total cases (48,420 confirmed, 9,433 probable); 133,360 negatives; 893 deaths (+4); 61.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 78 new cases; 39,471 total cases (32,805 confirmed, 6,666 probable); 67,028 negatives; 645 deaths (+4); 48% of county population vaccinated

78 new cases; 39,471 total cases (32,805 confirmed, 6,666 probable); 67,028 negatives; 645 deaths (+4); 48% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 3,971 total cases (2,128 confirmed, 1,843 probable); 5,176 negatives; 61 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 3,971 total cases (2,128 confirmed, 1,843 probable); 5,176 negatives; 61 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 35 new cases; 11,147 total cases (9,267 confirmed, 1,880 probable); 22,688 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 11,147 total cases (9,267 confirmed, 1,880 probable); 22,688 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 4,644 total cases (4,275 confirmed, 369 probable); 7,062 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 4,644 total cases (4,275 confirmed, 369 probable); 7,062 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 31 new cases; 35,914 total cases (31,187 confirmed, 4,727 probable); 65,012 negatives; 482 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 35,914 total cases (31,187 confirmed, 4,727 probable); 65,012 negatives; 482 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 29 new cases; 11,917 total cases (11,315 confirmed, 602 probable); 17,927 negatives; 262 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 11,917 total cases (11,315 confirmed, 602 probable); 17,927 negatives; 262 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 8,617 total cases (6,794 confirmed, 1,823 probable); 14,287 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 8,617 total cases (6,794 confirmed, 1,823 probable); 14,287 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 161 new cases; 116,070 total cases (97,057 confirmed; 19,013 probable); 201,621 negatives; 1,403 deaths; 57.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 10):

17013: 5,719 positives, 16,593 negatives - +72 since Feb. 3

17015: 3,359 positives, 8,183 negatives - +36 since Feb. 3

17050: 5,508 positives, 17,800 negatives - +54 since Feb. 3

17055: 5,984 positives, 19,182 negatives - +74 since Feb. 3

17011: 5,526 positives, 16,009 negatives - +83 since Feb. 3

17007: 832 positives, 2,171 negatives - +12 since Feb. 3

17065: 662 positives, 1,430 negatives - +19 since Feb. 3

17324: 716 positives, 1,436 negatives - +6 since Feb. 3

17241: 1,570 positives, 3,612 negatives - +15 since Feb. 3

17257: 4,494 positives, 8,316 negatives - +45 since Feb. 3

17240: 432 positives, 766 negatives - +4 since Feb. 3

17025: 2,590 positives, 6,736 negatives - +27 since Feb. 3

17070: 2,430 positives, 6,211 negatives - +38 since Feb. 3

17043: 809 positives, 2,385 negatives - +4 since Feb. 3

17019: 2,777 positives, 6,322 negatives - +19 since Feb. 3

17266: 63 positives, 151 negatives - +1 since Feb. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 329.9 (601.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 429.1 (779.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 350.5 (673.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 300.8 (572.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 25.5% last 7 days (32.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 501.8 (860.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 23.2% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 328.6 (749 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 31.4% last 7 days (40.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 347.9 (657 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 24.4% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 414.9 (849.8 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

