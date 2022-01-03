DOH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Monday; hospitalizations sit at 126

Cumberland County reported 276 cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in Monday's update from the state Department of Health.

There were 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, a decrease of two since Sunday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 14.2, the lowest rate since Dec. 2.

There are 16 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Monday's report included 334 test results for Cumberland County, with 55 probable cases, 221 confirmed positive cases and 58 negative test results.

Franklin County reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, with two of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 28 of 38 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 205 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 111 of 172 available ventilators in use. There are 45 adults in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is tenth in the state with a postivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Jan. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 197 total cases (190 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 27 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 63 are fully vaccinated (35.8%) with seven in an ICU and three on ventilators; 113 are nonvaccinated (64.2%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 21 adults on a ventilator. Seven unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 33 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 21 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. All seven are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 3):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 137 new cases; 18,795 total cases (15,474 confirmed, 3,321 probable); 45,511 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

137 new cases; 18,795 total cases (15,474 confirmed, 3,321 probable); 45,511 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 20 new cases; 8,833 total cases (5,952 confirmed, 2,881 probable); 13,366 negatives; 226 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 8,833 total cases (5,952 confirmed, 2,881 probable); 13,366 negatives; 226 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 58 new cases; 23,260 total cases (18,418 confirmed, 4,842 probable); 49,635 negatives; 499 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 23,260 total cases (18,418 confirmed, 4,842 probable); 49,635 negatives; 499 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 276 new cases; 37,805 total cases (29,033 confirmed, 8,772 probable); 108,925 negatives; 724 deaths (+3); 64.7% of county population vaccinated

276 new cases; 37,805 total cases (29,033 confirmed, 8,772 probable); 108,925 negatives; 724 deaths (+3); 64.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 363 new cases; 45,084 total cases (37,987 confirmed, 7,097 probable); 134,690 negatives; 762 deaths (+4); 58.6% of county population vaccinated

363 new cases; 45,084 total cases (37,987 confirmed, 7,097 probable); 134,690 negatives; 762 deaths (+4); 58.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 107 new cases; total 30,240 cases (24,693 confirmed, 5,547 probable); 65,977 negatives; 550 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated

107 new cases; total 30,240 cases (24,693 confirmed, 5,547 probable); 65,977 negatives; 550 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 3,181 total cases (1,543 confirmed, 1,638 probable); 5,206 negatives; 50 deaths (+1); 33.9% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 3,181 total cases (1,543 confirmed, 1,638 probable); 5,206 negatives; 50 deaths (+1); 33.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 32 new cases; 8,579 total cases (7,029 confirmed, 1,550 probable); 22,683 negatives; 203 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 8,579 total cases (7,029 confirmed, 1,550 probable); 22,683 negatives; 203 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 3,854 total cases (3,535 confirmed, 319 probable); 7,027 negatives; 148 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,854 total cases (3,535 confirmed, 319 probable); 7,027 negatives; 148 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 309 new cases; 28,165 total cases (24,241 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 65,289 negatives; 400 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

309 new cases; 28,165 total cases (24,241 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 65,289 negatives; 400 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 19 new cases; 9,330 total cases (8,839 confirmed, 491 probable); 18,429 negatives; 239 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 9,330 total cases (8,839 confirmed, 491 probable); 18,429 negatives; 239 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 41 new cases; 6,951 total cases (5,433 confirmed, 1,518 probable); 14,286 negatives; 156 deaths (+2); 45.5% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 6,951 total cases (5,433 confirmed, 1,518 probable); 14,286 negatives; 156 deaths (+2); 45.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 927 new cases; 89,051 total cases (73,100 confirmed; 15,951 probable); 201,237 negatives; 1,202 deaths (+6); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 2):

17013: 4,402 positives, 16,739 negatives - +128 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,667 positives, 8,276 negatives - +51 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,237 positives, 17,686 negatives - +144 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,682 positives, 19,336 negatives - +105 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,232 positives, 16,097 negatives - +113 since Dec. 31

17007: 668 positives, 2,152 negatives - +18 since Dec. 31

17065: 497 positives, 1,452 negatives - +11 since Dec. 31

17324: 550 positives, 1,441 negatives - +8 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,231 positives, 3,577 negatives - +122 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,305 positives, 8,065 negatives - +75 since Dec. 31

17240: 333 positives, 737 negatives - +5 since Dec. 31

17025: 1,981 positives, 6,776 negatives - +40 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,885 positives, 6,261 negatives - +43 since Dec. 31

17043: 639 positives, 2,414 negatives - +10 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,287 positives, 6,361 negatives - +39 since Dec. 31

17266: 45 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

