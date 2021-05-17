DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits - something the county hasn't seen since October.
Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.
The last time the county saw single digits was on Oct. 23, and the last time the county had three or fewer new cases was on Aug. 26, according to data compiled by The Sentinel.
The number of new cases wasn't the only low reported Monday. With the latest figures, the county has a new 7-day low of 21.29 (lowest since Oct. 30), and a 14-day count of 164.98 (the lowest since Nov. 6).
Only one of those three new cases were confirmed - the other two being "probable" cases of COVID-19. With only one new confirmed case and 52 new reported negative tests, Monday saw only 1.9% of its tests come back positive.
Though Cumberland County's new caseload dropped to single digits, some counties in the region still saw cases in the double digits. York County had 44 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, while Lebanon County had 19 new cases, Dauphin County had 15 new cases, Franklin County had 14 new cases and Adams County had 11 new cases and one new death.
Across the state, Pennsylvania on Monday saw only 872 new cases, the first day the state has seen fewer than 1,000 cases since Oct. 5.
In addition to falling new cases, Cumberland County also saw a slight drop in the number of hospitalizations. One fewer patient was in the hospital due to COVID-19 Monday, with only 29 patients being recorded. Of those, three were in the ICU and three were on ventilators.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 9,433 total cases (7,814 confirmed, 1,619 probable); 35,686 negatives; 182 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,515 total cases (3,185 confirmed, 1,330 probable); 10,092 negatives; 137 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 13,118 total cases (10,379 confirmed, 2,739 probable); 39,259 negatives; 332 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 20,168 total cases (16,300 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 79,973 negatives; 519 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 25,601 total cases (22,381 confirmed, 3,220 probable); 103,422 negatives; 546 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 15,080 total cases (12,824 confirmed, 2,256 probable); 51,252 negatives; 367 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,326 total cases (740 confirmed, 586 probable); 3,906 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 5,056 total cases (4,232 confirmed, 824 probable); 16,004 negatives; 130 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,102 total cases (1,901 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,233 negatives; 86 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 19 new cases; 15,896 total cases (13,778 confirmed, 2,118 probable); 51,032 negatives; 285 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,329 total cases (5,036 confirmed, 293 probable); 14,389 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,767 total cases (2,946 confirmed, 821 probable); 10,701 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases; 45,654 total cases (37,425 confirmed, 8,229 probable); 154,117 negatives; 802 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 17):
- 17013: 2,380 positives, 11,945 negatives - +5 since May 14
- 17015: 1,492 positives, 5,969 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17050: 2,395 positives, 11,950 negatives - +4 since May 14
- 17055: 2,761 positives, 15,218 negatives - +5 since May 14
- 17011: 2,583 positives, 12,447 negatives - +4 since May 14
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,493 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17065: 250 positives, 1,073 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17324: 239 positives, 1,136 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17241: 635 positives, 2,888 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17257: 1,717 positives, 5,893 negatives - +4 since May 14
- 17240: 155 positives, 537 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17025: 1,068 positives, 4,779 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17070: 1,064 positives, 4,656 negatives - +6 since May 14
- 17043: 365 positives, 1,758 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17019: 1,184 positives, 4,801 negatives - +6 since May 14
- 17266: 19 positives, 102 negatives - +0 since May 14
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 7-May 13):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (112.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.9 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.7 (95.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5,1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (103.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.5 (180.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (105.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.5 (137.4 previous 7 days)