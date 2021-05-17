DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits - something the county hasn't seen since October.

Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.

The last time the county saw single digits was on Oct. 23, and the last time the county had three or fewer new cases was on Aug. 26, according to data compiled by The Sentinel.

The number of new cases wasn't the only low reported Monday. With the latest figures, the county has a new 7-day low of 21.29 (lowest since Oct. 30), and a 14-day count of 164.98 (the lowest since Nov. 6).

Only one of those three new cases were confirmed - the other two being "probable" cases of COVID-19. With only one new confirmed case and 52 new reported negative tests, Monday saw only 1.9% of its tests come back positive.