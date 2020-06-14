DOH: 3 new cases reported in Cumberland County; around 20 reported each in Dauphin, Lebanon

After more than 15 new cases were reported Saturday in Cumberland County, there were only three new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday from the state Department of Health.
Though Cumberland County's number of new cases dropped again, a few other counties in the southcentral region saw some considerable numbers of new cases for an otherwise slow reporting day for the state.
There were 20 new cases in Lebanon County, which saw its total caseload rise from 1,162 cases to 1,182 cases. The county also saw one more death to bring its total to 40 deaths.
Lebanon County was the only county to see an increase in the number of deaths in Sunday's report. Overall, only four new deaths were reported by the state Department of Health Sunday. The other three deaths were of Philadelphia residents.
Dauphin County's COVID-19 numbers rose by 28 to reach 1,634 cases total in the county.
Aside from those counties, there was only an increase of a one or two cases each in Adams, Bedford, Juniata and Perry counties, while York County saw a slight increase of five new cases to reach 1,162 cases total. No other counties reported increases in COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Across the state, there were 336 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 78,798 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 290 total cases (279 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,051 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 48 total cases (44 confirmed, 4 probable); 1,033 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,190 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 728 total cases (699 confirmed, 29 probable); 7,868 negatives; 59 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 28 new cases; 1,634 total cases (1,586 confirmed, 48 probable); 13,452 negatives; 107 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): -1 new case; 842 total cases (815 confirmed, 27 probable); 6,558 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 315 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,135 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 108 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 493 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 1,182 total cases (1,141 confirmed, 41 probable); 6,498 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,630 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 72 total cases (66 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,072 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 5 new cases; 1,162 total cases (1,126 confirmed, 36 probable); 17,526 negatives and 31 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 14):
- 17013: 114 positives, 1,548 negatives - +7 since June 6
- 17015: 39 positives, 563 negatives - +7 since June 6
- 17050: 78 positives, 876 negatives - +6 since June 6
- 17055: 71 positives, 1,005 negatives - +6 since June 6
- 17011: 148 positives, 1,636 negatives - +11 since June 6
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 132 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 97 negatives - +1 since June 6
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 120 negatives
- 17241: 24 positives, 419 negatives - +2 since June 6
- 17257: 165 positives, 434 negatives - +4 since June 6
- 17240: 10 positives, 43 negatives - +3 since June 6
- 17025: 31 positives, 412 negatives - +8 since June 6
- 17070: 32 positives, 465 negatives - +3 since June 6
- 17043: 8 positives, 201 negatives - +1 since June 6
- 17019: 22 positives, 448 negatives
