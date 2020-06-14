DOH: 3 new cases reported in Cumberland County; around 20 reported each in Dauphin, Lebanon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After more than 15 new cases were reported Saturday in Cumberland County, there were only three new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday from the state Department of Health.

Though Cumberland County's number of new cases dropped again, a few other counties in the southcentral region saw some considerable numbers of new cases for an otherwise slow reporting day for the state.

There were 20 new cases in Lebanon County, which saw its total caseload rise from 1,162 cases to 1,182 cases. The county also saw one more death to bring its total to 40 deaths.

Lebanon County was the only county to see an increase in the number of deaths in Sunday's report. Overall, only four new deaths were reported by the state Department of Health Sunday. The other three deaths were of Philadelphia residents.

Dauphin County's COVID-19 numbers rose by 28 to reach 1,634 cases total in the county.

Aside from those counties, there was only an increase of a one or two cases each in Adams, Bedford, Juniata and Perry counties, while York County saw a slight increase of five new cases to reach 1,162 cases total. No other counties reported increases in COVID-19 cases Sunday.