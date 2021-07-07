DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday.
Wednesday's report included 74 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (71) and confirmed positive tests (one), the county saw 1.4% of its tests come back positive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7 % of the region's cases) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table below shows the Delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain of the new coronavirus that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant will become the most dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
There were three patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report, with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 129,036 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 50.9% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 129,027 people have been fully vaccinated, or 58.8% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 9,696 total cases (8,013 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 37,855 negatives; 189 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 4,736 total cases (3,299 confirmed, 1,437 probable); 10,512 negatives; 142 deaths; 29.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,523 total cases (10,620 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,906 negatives; 343 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new case; 20,636 total cases (16,592 confirmed, 4,044 probable); 84,433 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 3 new cases; 26,152 total cases (22,765 confirmed, 3,387 probable); 110,174 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new case; 15,486 total cases (13,113 confirmed, 2,373 probable); 55,699 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,379 total cases (770 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,172 negatives; 16 deaths (+1); 25.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,173 total cases (4,334 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,849 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,540 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new cases; 16,207 total cases (14,031 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,664 negatives; 295 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,320 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,854 total cases (2,998 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,205 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 4 new cases; 47,078 total cases (38,315 confirmed, 8,763 probable); 164,010 negatives; 832 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 6):
- 17013: 2,455 positives, 12,850 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,312 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17050: 2,429 positives, 12,795 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17055: 2,792 positives, 15,757 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,839 negatives - -1 since July 6
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,605 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,135 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,209 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17241: 655 positives, 3,014 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17257: 1,755 positives, 6,303 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17240: 155 positives, 581 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,051 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,916 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,862 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17019: 1,223 positives, 5,023 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 25 - July 1):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.7 (8.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .5% last 7 days (.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (2.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.0 (5.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.0 (9.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - .8% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (9.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.0 (10.2 previous 7 days)
