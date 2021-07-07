DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 74 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (71) and confirmed positive tests (one), the county saw 1.4% of its tests come back positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.

The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.

CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7 % of the region's cases) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.