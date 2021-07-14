DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Wednesday in Cumberland County

Only two counties in the region didn't see an increase of COVID-19 cases, as new cases continue to pop up across the state and country.
Three new cases were reported Wednesday in Cumberland County, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.
All three of those cases were confirmed cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests reported (80) and the number of confirmed cases, the county saw about 3.6% of its tests come back positive.
Across the region, York County was the only one with new cases in the double digits, with its caseload growing by 11. Dauphin County saw six new cases, while Franklin County saw five new cases and Adams County saw four new cases. Only Perry and Juniata counties did not have at least one new COVID-19 case.
York County also had two new deaths associated with the disease, and one new death was reported each in Franklin and Mifflin counties.
After reports of no patients on ventilators Tuesday, that number has bumped back up to one in the county, according to Wednesday's data. There are currently seven patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county, up two from Tuesday's report. Despite the increase, the 14-day hospitalization rate is currently at a new low at 4.9.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 130,941 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.7% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 130,932 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.6% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4% of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant is expected become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,713 total cases (8,027 confirmed, 1,686 probable); 38,093 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,740 total cases (3,301 confirmed, 1,439 probable); 10,561 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 13,526 total cases (10,622 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,070 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 20,671 total cases (16,619 confirmed, 4,052 probable); 85,010 negatives; 526 deaths; 51.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 26,177 total cases (22,786 confirmed, 3,391 probable); 110,881 negatives; 561 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 15,512 total cases (13,131 confirmed, 2,381 probable); 56,170 negatives; 376 deaths (+1); 36.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,382 total cases (772 confirmed, 610 probable); 4,194 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,177 total cases (4,338 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,981 negatives; 136 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,587 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 16,216 total cases (14,039 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 55,129 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 5,444 total cases (5,140 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,419 negatives; 183 deaths (+1); 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,857 total cases (3,001 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,257 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 47,149 total cases (38,376 confirmed, 8,773 probable); 165,210 negatives; 835 deaths (+2); 45.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 14):
- 17013: 2,460 positives, 12,934 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,361 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17050: 2,434 positives, 12,922 negatives - +3 since July 12
- 17055: 2,799 positives, 15,851 negatives - +3 since July 12
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,922 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17007: 367 positives, 1,613 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,138 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,215 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,027 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17257: 1,758 positives, 6,374 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17240: 155 positives, 588 negatives - +0 since July 12
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,083 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17070: 1,089 positives, 4,939 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,872 negatives - +1 since July 12
- 17019: 1,225 positives, 5,052 negatives - +2 since July 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 116 negatives - +0 since July 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 3 - July 9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.