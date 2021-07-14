DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Wednesday in Cumberland County

Only two counties in the region didn't see an increase of COVID-19 cases, as new cases continue to pop up across the state and country.

Three new cases were reported Wednesday in Cumberland County, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

All three of those cases were confirmed cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests reported (80) and the number of confirmed cases, the county saw about 3.6% of its tests come back positive.

Across the region, York County was the only one with new cases in the double digits, with its caseload growing by 11. Dauphin County saw six new cases, while Franklin County saw five new cases and Adams County saw four new cases. Only Perry and Juniata counties did not have at least one new COVID-19 case.

York County also had two new deaths associated with the disease, and one new death was reported each in Franklin and Mifflin counties.

After reports of no patients on ventilators Tuesday, that number has bumped back up to one in the county, according to Wednesday's data. There are currently seven patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county, up two from Tuesday's report. Despite the increase, the 14-day hospitalization rate is currently at a new low at 4.9.