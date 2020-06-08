DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday.
The county now has 672 total positive cases and 57 deaths.
The DOH changed its data reporting structure Monday with the release of a new county-by-county dashboard of information that includes confirmed, probable and negative cases.
Daily reports on new deaths by county are no longer available, replaced daily cumulative death totals for the state. Regional total data reports on cases are also no longer available as well.
In the southcentral region for Monday's report, Lebanon County (10 new cases) and Dauphin County (18 new cases) were the only counties with double-digit reports in new cases.
The DOH Sunday confirmed an additional 351 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,943. There are 5,953 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths.
The department reports 71 percent of the total cases in Pa. have recovered. Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
In the past 14 days, 74 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 29.21 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
During the same time period, Dauphin County has seen an additional 376 cases to give the county a per capita rate of 135.1 per 100,000 people over the 14-day period.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 275 total cases (265 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,692 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 45 total cases (41 confirmed, 4); 928 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases (49 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,367 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 672 total cases (646 confirmed, 26 probable); 6,958 negatives; 57 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 18 new cases; 1,499 total cases (1,454 confirmed, 45 probable); 12,099 negatives; 91 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 798 total cases (774 confirmed, 24 probable); 5,756 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 277 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 236 total cases (231 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,011 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 99 total cases (92 confirmed, 2 probable); 429 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 1,072 total cases (1,037 confirmed, 35 probable); 5,449 negatives; 37 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,444 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 68 total cases (61 confirmed, 7 probable); 959 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 4 new cases; 1,086 total cases (1,052 confirmed, 34 probable); 16,061 negatives and 29 deaths
*Death data from June 7
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 8 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.