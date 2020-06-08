DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday.

The county now has 672 total positive cases and 57 deaths.

The DOH changed its data reporting structure Monday with the release of a new county-by-county dashboard of information that includes confirmed, probable and negative cases.

Daily reports on new deaths by county are no longer available, replaced daily cumulative death totals for the state. Regional total data reports on cases are also no longer available as well.

In the southcentral region for Monday's report, Lebanon County (10 new cases) and Dauphin County (18 new cases) were the only counties with double-digit reports in new cases.

The DOH Sunday confirmed an additional 351 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,943. There are 5,953 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths.