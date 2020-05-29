DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death reported for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County's number of new positive cases of COVID-19 remained low Friday according to the Department of Health's data release, while neighboring Dauphin County continues to see jumps as it switches to the yellow phase Friday.
The Department of Health reported 693 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, with 3 (out of 223 tests) of those in Cumberland County. Cumberland County also reported one new death.
In the past 14 days, 129 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 50.91 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the lowest rate since the rating was created on April 23.
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said that the number of new cases is trending downward, though the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
The southcentral region saw 56 new cases in Friday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,014 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 58.71, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.
While most of the southcentral region remains quiet, Dauphin and York counties combined for 40 of the region's 56 new cases Friday.
Dauphin County is still experiencing daily spikes in cases. In Friday's report, Dauphin County had an increase of 19 positive cases, as well as five confirmed deaths to reach 1,231 cases and 71 deaths overall.
In the past 14 days, 319 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 114.6 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
York County, which is already in the yellow phase, also reported another increase of more than 10 cases, showing 21 new cases in Friday's report.
Overall across the state, there are now 70,735 positive cases, as well as 5,464 total deaths, after Friday's increase of 91 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new cases; 241 total cases; 3,011 negatives; 7 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 39 total cases; 753 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new case; 49 total cases; 2,723 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 621 total cases; 5,000 negatives; 48 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,231 total cases; 9,901 negatives; 72 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 762 total cases; 5,080 negatives; 34 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 224 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 835 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 334 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 950 total cases; 4,506 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,213 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 56 total cases; 728 negatives; 2 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 991 total cases; 13,482 negatives and 26 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 29):
- Northcentral — 5 new positives; 1,041 total positives; 14,565 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 89 new positives; 13,000 total positives; 56,019 negatives; 151 inconclusive
- Northwest — 22 new positives; 484 total positives; 12,942 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 53 new positives; 5,148 positives; 47,790 negatives; 80 inconclusive
- Southeast — 472 new positives; 45,684 total positives; 173,498 negatives; 944 inconclusive
- Southwest — 20 new positives; 3,408 total positives; 62,156 negatives; 47 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 28):
- 17013: 100 positives, 767 negatives - +20 since May 21
- 17015: 31 positives, 356 negatives - +5 since May 21
- 17050: 58 positives, 565 negatives, 5 probable - +1 since May 25
- 17055: 59 positives, 684 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17011: 131 positives, 870 negatives - +7 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 83 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 69 negatives - +1 since May 27
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 87 negatives
- 17241: 20 positives, 231 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17257: 157 positives, 311 negatives - +5 since May 26
- 17240: 5 positives, 23 negatives
- 17025: 21 positives, 267 negatives - +4 since May 21
- 17070: 27 positives, 329 negatives - +3 since May 25
- 17043: 7 positives, 147 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 271 negatives - +2 since May 21
