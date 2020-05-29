DOH: 3 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death reported for Cumberland County Friday

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said that the number of new cases is trending downward, though the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.

The southcentral region saw 56 new cases in Friday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,014 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 58.71, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.

While most of the southcentral region remains quiet, Dauphin and York counties combined for 40 of the region's 56 new cases Friday.

Dauphin County is still experiencing daily spikes in cases. In Friday's report, Dauphin County had an increase of 19 positive cases, as well as five confirmed deaths to reach 1,231 cases and 71 deaths overall.

In the past 14 days, 319 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 114.6 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

York County, which is already in the yellow phase, also reported another increase of more than 10 cases, showing 21 new cases in Friday's report.