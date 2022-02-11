DOH: 3 COVID-19 deaths reported for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalization rate continues to drop

Cumberland County added three deaths in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Friday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 33 deaths reported in the first 11 days of February.

There were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, a drop of two cases since Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 103.3, the 17th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Dec. 4.

There are 13 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 25 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 79 cases Friday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 87.7, the lowest rate since Nov. 13. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

The open data database, which is where the Health Department updates and reconciles data reports for COVID-19, shows six straight days of double-digit case counts for the county.

Franklin County reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down seven from Thursday), with five of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down eight from Thursday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 86 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 18 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 9)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 93 total cases (84 adults, 9 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are nine pediatric patients, with eight unvaccinated (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 17 COVID patients (an increase of three since Monday). Thirteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and four are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 11)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 67.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 7)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 25.4% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 32.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 350.5, down from 673.7 the previous week and 787.2 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 31.4% (the third highest in the state and down from 40.1% the week before).

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 812.8, the highest rate in the state and down from 1,257.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 11):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 78 new cases; 24,200 total cases (20,383 confirmed, 3,817 probable); 46,391 negatives; 343 deaths; 54.2% of county population vaccinated

78 new cases; 24,200 total cases (20,383 confirmed, 3,817 probable); 46,391 negatives; 343 deaths; 54.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 19 new cases; 10,675 total cases (7,167 confirmed, 3,508 probable); 13,318 negatives; 258 deaths (+1); 38.2% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 10,675 total cases (7,167 confirmed, 3,508 probable); 13,318 negatives; 258 deaths (+1); 38.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 99 new cases; 28,766 total cases (23,062 confirmed, 5,704 probable); 49,567 negatives; 584 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

99 new cases; 28,766 total cases (23,062 confirmed, 5,704 probable); 49,567 negatives; 584 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 76 new cases; 49,527 total cases (37,790 confirmed, 11,737 probable); 108,777 negatives; 841 deaths (+3); 67.2% of county population vaccinated

76 new cases; 49,527 total cases (37,790 confirmed, 11,737 probable); 108,777 negatives; 841 deaths (+3); 67.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 84 new cases; 57,937 total cases (48,493 confirmed, 9,444 probable); 133,424 negatives; 899 deaths (+6); 61.1% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 57,937 total cases (48,493 confirmed, 9,444 probable); 133,424 negatives; 899 deaths (+6); 61.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 48 new cases; 39,519 total cases (32,843 confirmed, 6,676 probable); 67,066 negatives; 646 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 39,519 total cases (32,843 confirmed, 6,676 probable); 67,066 negatives; 646 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 3,981 total cases (2,137 confirmed, 1,844 probable); 5,183 negatives; 61 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 3,981 total cases (2,137 confirmed, 1,844 probable); 5,183 negatives; 61 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 11,158 total cases (9,277 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 22,704 negatives; 235 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 11,158 total cases (9,277 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 22,704 negatives; 235 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 4,652 total cases (4,284 confirmed, 368 probable); 7,067 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 4,652 total cases (4,284 confirmed, 368 probable); 7,067 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 43 new cases; 35,957 total cases (31,223 confirmed, 4,734 probable); 65,042 negatives; 482 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 35,957 total cases (31,223 confirmed, 4,734 probable); 65,042 negatives; 482 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 34 new cases; 11,951 total cases (11,347 confirmed, 604 probable); 17,930 negatives; 262 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 11,951 total cases (11,347 confirmed, 604 probable); 17,930 negatives; 262 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 8,637 total cases (6,811 confirmed, 1,826 probable); 14,303 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 8,637 total cases (6,811 confirmed, 1,826 probable); 14,303 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 155 new cases; 116,225 total cases (97,197 confirmed; 19,028 probable); 201,697 negatives; 1,403 deaths; 57.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 11):

17013: 5,735 positives, 16,607 negatives - +16 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,367 positives, 8,186 negatives - +8 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,527 positives, 17,843 negatives - +19 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,005 positives, 19,197 negatives - +21 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,547 positives, 16,026 negatives - +21 since Feb. 10

17007: 833 positives, 2,176 negatives - +1 since Feb. 10

17065: 666 positives, 1,427 negatives - +4 since Feb. 10

17324: 721 positives, 1,433 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,580 positives, 3,621 negatives - +10 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,513 positives, 8,332 negatives - +19 since Feb. 10

17240: 432 positives, 769 negatives - +4 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,596 positives, 6,748 negatives - +6 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,436 positives, 6,221 negatives - +6 since Feb. 10

17043: 812 positives, 2,386 negatives - +3 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,787 positives, 6,326 negatives - +10 since Feb. 10

17266: 63 positives, 152 negatives - +1 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 329.9 (601.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 429.1 (779.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 350.5 (673.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 300.8 (572.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 25.5% last 7 days (32.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 501.8 (860.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 23.2% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 328.6 (749 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 31.4% last 7 days (40.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 347.9 (657 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 24.4% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 414.9 (849.8 previous 7 days)

