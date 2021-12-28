DOH: 292 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County saw almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the state Department of Health, though a little more than half of those positive cases were deemed "probable," which could be the result of either rapid antigen test results or contact tracing over the holiday.

The DOH reported Tuesday that the county had 292 new cases, 133 of which were confirmed cases through PCR laboratory tests.

With potentially some holiday lag in reporting affecting numbers, Midstate counties again had the highest daily case counts in the southcentral region, despite other counties like Huntingdon and Juniata seeing single-digit increases. York County again had the highest daily increase Tuesday with 550 new cases, while Dauphin County had 419 new cases, Franklin County had 220 new cases, Lebanon County had 133 new cases and Adams County had 113 new cases.

The DOH was also back in reporting increases in deaths associated with COVID-19, with Cumberland County seeing two new deaths. Dauphin County, Adams County, Lebanon County and Blair County each also had two new deaths, while Franklin County saw four new deaths, York County had three new deaths and Bedford County had one new death.

Though the number of cases were still high in the Midstate, the number of hospitalized patients did fall in Cumberland County. Health officials across the nation have noted that despite the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it does not cause as severe a reaction as other variants, which may lead to decreasing hospitalization numbers.

The DOH reported that there were 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County, a decrease of two from Monday's update. Of those patients, 12 were in the ICU (down four patients from Monday) and 10 were on ventilators (a decrease of two from Monday). Of the 114 ICU beds staffed in the county, nine are still available.

Dauphin County's hospitalization numbers also fell, decreasing by five patients to 194 total in Tuesday's update. Of those patients, 47 were in the ICU and 34 were on ventilators - each also a decrease of five patients. Of the 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 18 were still available in the county.

Though Cumberland and Dauphin counties saw a decrease, Franklin County's numbers increased fairly significantly, rising by 13 new patients to 120 patients overall. Of those patients, 23 were in the ICU (one fewer than Monday) and 22 were on ventilators (three more than Monday's update). Of its 36 currently staffed beds, three were still available.

Vaccine update

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cumberland County has 64.3% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 67.9% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.5% of the population 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Monday that only 28.6% of its total county population has received a booster vaccine.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a Central Pa. health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 27)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 170 total cases (165 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of seven cases since Friday. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 26 are fully vaccinated (15.8%) with three in an ICU and two on ventilators; 118 are nonvaccinated (71.5%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 31 COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 12 of them unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 113 new cases; 17,786 total cases (14,564 confirmed, 3,222 probable); 45,487 negatives; 268 deaths (+2); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 20 new cases; 8,595 total cases (5,820 confirmed, 2,775 probable); 13,302 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 36.9% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 37 new cases; 22,791 total cases (18,017 confirmed, 4,774 probable); 49,376 negatives; 495 deaths (+2); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 292 new cases; 36,077 total cases (27,710 confirmed, 8,367 probable); 108,530 negatives; 712 deaths (+2); 64.3% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 419 new cases; 42,751 total cases (36,037 confirmed, 6,714 probable); 134,671 negatives; 747 deaths (+2); 58.3% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 220 new cases; 29,085 total cases (23,657 confirmed, 5,428 probable); 65,855 negatives; 539 deaths (+4); 45.9% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 3,100 total cases (1,494 confirmed, 1,606 probable); 5,198 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 8,378 total cases (6,851 confirmed, 1,527 probable); 22,475 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 3,759 total cases (3,442 confirmed, 317 probable); 6,975 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 132 new cases; 26,652 total cases (22,831 confirmed, 3,821 probable); 65,309 negatives; 393 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 12 new cases; 9,107 total cases (8,623 confirmed, 484 probable); 18,345 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 38 new cases; 6,726 total cases (5,237 confirmed, 1,489 probable); 14,257 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 550 new cases; 83,474 total cases (68,130 confirmed; 15,344 probable); 201,731 negatives; 1,174 deaths (+3); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 28):

17013: 4,192 positives, 16,720 negatives - +58 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,550 positives, 8,257 negatives - +37 since Dec. 24

17050: 3,993 positives, 17,585 negatives - +71 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,501 positives, 19,299 negatives - +89 since Dec. 24

17011: 4,022 positives, 16,024 negatives - +56 since Dec. 24

17007: 629 positives, 2,151 negatives - +11 since Dec. 24

17065: 472 positives, 1,449 negatives - +6 since Dec. 24

17324: 529 positives, 1,446 negatives - +14 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,183 positives, 3,551 negatives - +24 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,152 positives, 8,024 negatives - +74 since Dec. 24

17240: 324 positives, 729 negatives - +6 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,904 positives, 6,728 negatives - +31 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,802 positives, 6,252 negatives - +31 since Dec. 24

17043: 613 positives, 2,404 negatives - +11 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,216 positives, 6,332 negatives - +39 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)