DOH: 291 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the county dropped slightly over the weekend, though more of them are in the ICU and on ventilators, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The department reported on its online dashboard Sunday that 81 patients overall are in the hospital, which is two fewer than the report on Friday, which saw the largest number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital since January. Though the total number of patients fell overall, there was one more adult patient in the ICU (19) and two more patients on ventilators (13).

The increases come as some counties in the Midstate see higher caseloads, including Cumberland County.

The department reported that Cumberland County saw 291 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, which is significantly higher than the 221 new cases reported last weekend. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (179) and the number of negative tests reported (552), about 24.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the county.

Dauphin County also saw a slight increase from last week, growing from 282 last weekend to 298 new cases this past weekend. York County also saw 486 new cases this past weekend, compared to 408 new cases the previous weekend.