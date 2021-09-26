DOH: 291 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the county dropped slightly over the weekend, though more of them are in the ICU and on ventilators, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
The department reported on its online dashboard Sunday that 81 patients overall are in the hospital, which is two fewer than the report on Friday, which saw the largest number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital since January. Though the total number of patients fell overall, there was one more adult patient in the ICU (19) and two more patients on ventilators (13).
The increases come as some counties in the Midstate see higher caseloads, including Cumberland County.
The department reported that Cumberland County saw 291 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, which is significantly higher than the 221 new cases reported last weekend. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (179) and the number of negative tests reported (552), about 24.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the county.
Dauphin County also saw a slight increase from last week, growing from 282 last weekend to 298 new cases this past weekend. York County also saw 486 new cases this past weekend, compared to 408 new cases the previous weekend.
Other counties in the region didn't see as many new cases as Cumberland, Dauphin and York, which often make up the top three counties in the southcentral region for the number of new cases. Franklin and Adams counties saw fewer new cases than the previous weekend, though they did see 149 cases and 90 cases this weekend, respectively.
Both counties also had one new death each over the weekend.
The number of deaths reported in the region were up from the previous weekend, with Cumberland County seeing three new deaths, Dauphin County seeing two new deaths, York County seeing four new deaths, and Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon and Mifflin counties each seeing one new death, in addition to Franklin and Adams.
Elsewhere in the Midstate, Dauphin County has 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 64 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.
In Franklin County, 71 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 24)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 92 total cases (85 adults, seven pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 17 are fully vaccinated (18%), 56 are nonvaccinated (61%) and 19 are unknown status patients (21%). Five of the seven children are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (none are in ICU or on a ventilator) and 14 unvaccinated or status unknown (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68.9% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 26) *two-day totals:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 90 new cases; 11,803 total cases (9,716 confirmed, 2,087 probable); 42,775 negatives; 197 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 88 new cases; 5,841 total cases (3,988 confirmed, 1,853 probable); 11,818 negatives; 150 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 145 new cases; 15,272 total cases (11,972 confirmed, 3,300 probable); 45,259 negatives; 354 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 291 new cases; 24,856 total cases (19,696 confirmed, 5,160 probable); 95,804 negatives; 559 deaths (+3); 59.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 298 new cases; 31,102 total cases (26,812 confirmed, 4,290 probable); 121,973 negatives; 590 deaths (+2); 55.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 149 new cases; 19,341 total cases (16,195 confirmed, 3,146 probable); 62,681 negatives; 407 deaths (+1); 42.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 22 new cases; 1,867 total cases (962 confirmed, 905 probable); 4,748 negatives; 23 deaths; 28.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 75 new cases; 6,046 total cases (5,015 confirmed, 1,031 probable); 18,921 negatives; 144 deaths (+1); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 27 new cases; 2,563 total cases (2,320 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,259 negatives; 102 deaths (+1); 38% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 79 new cases; 18,763 total cases (16,095 confirmed, 2,668 probable); 60,608 negatives; 311 deaths (+1); 48.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 6,224 total cases (5,886 confirmed, 338 probable); 16,912 negatives; 185 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 44 new cases; 4,672 total cases (3,612 confirmed, 1,060 probable); 12,582 negatives; 105 deaths; 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 486 new cases; 55,486 total cases (45,151 confirmed; 10,335 probable); 186,231 negatives; 895 deaths (+4); 52.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 26):
- 17013: 2,989 positives, 14,635 negatives - +24 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,800 positives, 7,257 negatives - +18 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,900 positives, 14,966 negatives - +36 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,243 positives, 17,402 negatives - +24 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,001 positives, 14,431 negatives - +24 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 436 positives, 1,829 negatives - +3 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 305 positives, 1,282 negatives - +3 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 338 positives, 1,364 negatives - +3 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 795 positives, 3,284 negatives - +12 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,117 positives, 7,497 negatives - +13 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 200 positives, 671 negatives - +1 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,350 positives, 5,847 negatives - +15 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,257 positives, 5,580 negatives - +9 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 441 positives, 2,121 negatives - +1 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,467 positives, 5,761 negatives - +14 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 129 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 24)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 22.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 20 cases since Sept. 20; 77 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 16 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 19 cases since Sept. 20; 96 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 23 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 21.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 9 new cases since Sept. 13; 32 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 56 student cases and four staff cases as of Sept. 24.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 8 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 28 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 110 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)