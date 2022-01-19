DOH: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw a large rise in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but it also saw a slight drop in those in the intensive care unit or on ventilators.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 177 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in the county, a rise of 13 patients since Tuesday. However, the number of adults in the ICU fell from 21 to 19, and the number of patients on ventilators fell from 23 to 20. Of the 109 staffed ICU beds, 11 remained open in the county.

This comes as more cases continue to be reported across the southcentral region. In Wednesday's update, Cumberland County had 290 new cases, along with four new deaths. That number of new cases isn't as high as previous days, such as Tuesday when the county had 354 new cases.

York County again saw the highest increase with 620 new cases and three new deaths, while Franklin County shot up by 372 new cases and two new deaths. Dauphin County had 331 new cases and three new deaths in Wednesday's update.

Though Franklin and Dauphin counties saw a higher daily increase in new COVID-19 cases than Cumberland County in the later report, both saw the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fall.

Franklin County's total number fell by 11 to 110 patients. Of those patients 24 were adults in the ICU (down one from Tuesday) and 21 were on ventilators (a rise of two since Tuesday). Of its 41 currently staffed ICU beds, six are still available.

Dauphin County's total hospitalizations fell by only four in the last day to 244 patients total. Of those patients 48 were adults in the ICU (down two from Tuesday) and 36 were on ventilators (down there from Tuesday). Of its 196 currently staffed beds, 27 were still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 242 total cases (225 adults, 17 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 12 cases since Jan. 10 and 72 cases since Dec. 27. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is currently unavailable.

There are 17 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient who is an ICU and on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 51 COVID patients. Twenty-six are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 25 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Seven are unvaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 66.2% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 74% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 34.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 20th week of the school year, the department reported 417 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 5-Jan. 11, an increase of 155 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,185.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 32,381 cases reported during the week of Jan. 5-Jan. 11, compared to 20,456 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 188,813.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 19):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 116 new cases; 22,126 total cases (18,548 confirmed, 3,578 probable); 45,977 negatives; 301 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated

116 new cases; 22,126 total cases (18,548 confirmed, 3,578 probable); 45,977 negatives; 301 deaths (+1); 52.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 9,701 total cases (6,534 confirmed, 3,167 probable); 13,441 negatives; 238 deaths (+1); 37.7% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 9,701 total cases (6,534 confirmed, 3,167 probable); 13,441 negatives; 238 deaths (+1); 37.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 91 new cases; 25,795 total cases (20,530 confirmed, 5,265 probable); 49,825 negatives; 537 deaths (+2); 50.5% of county population vaccinated

91 new cases; 25,795 total cases (20,530 confirmed, 5,265 probable); 49,825 negatives; 537 deaths (+2); 50.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 290 new cases; 44,594 total cases (34,065 confirmed, 10,529 probable); 108,520 negatives; 760 deaths (+4); 66.2% of county population vaccinated

290 new cases; 44,594 total cases (34,065 confirmed, 10,529 probable); 108,520 negatives; 760 deaths (+4); 66.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 331 new cases; 53,531 total cases (44,894 confirmed, 8,637 probable); 133,243 negatives; 815 deaths (+3); 59.8% of county population vaccinated

331 new cases; 53,531 total cases (44,894 confirmed, 8,637 probable); 133,243 negatives; 815 deaths (+3); 59.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 372 new cases; 35,907 total cases (29,759 confirmed, 6,148 probable); 66,319 negatives; 592 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated

372 new cases; 35,907 total cases (29,759 confirmed, 6,148 probable); 66,319 negatives; 592 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 36 new cases; 3,611 total cases (1,852 confirmed, 1,759 probable); 5,202 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.4% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 3,611 total cases (1,852 confirmed, 1,759 probable); 5,202 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 77 new cases; 9,730 total cases (8,055 confirmed, 1,675 probable); 22,762 negatives; 213 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

77 new cases; 9,730 total cases (8,055 confirmed, 1,675 probable); 22,762 negatives; 213 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 25 new cases; 4,207 total cases (3,874 confirmed, 333 probable); 7,048 negatives; 156 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 4,207 total cases (3,874 confirmed, 333 probable); 7,048 negatives; 156 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 169 new cases; 33,446 total cases (28,994 confirmed, 4,452 probable); 64,642 negatives; 429 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated

169 new cases; 33,446 total cases (28,994 confirmed, 4,452 probable); 64,642 negatives; 429 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 100 new cases; 10,466 total cases (9,941 confirmed, 525 probable); 18,256 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

100 new cases; 10,466 total cases (9,941 confirmed, 525 probable); 18,256 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 41 new cases; 7,813 total cases (6,150 confirmed, 1,663 probable); 14,284 negatives; 163 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 7,813 total cases (6,150 confirmed, 1,663 probable); 14,284 negatives; 163 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 620 new cases; 106,721 total cases (88,859 confirmed; 17,862 probable); 200,351 negatives; 1,290 deaths (+3); 56.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 19):

17013: 5,122 positives, 16,638 negatives - +263 since Jan. 14

17015: 3,087 positives, 8,207 negatives - +125 since Jan. 14

17050: 5,008 positives, 17,715 negatives - +258 since Jan. 14

17055: 5,423 positives, 19,207 negatives - +272 since Jan. 14

17011: 4,983 positives, 16,015 negatives - +199 since Jan. 14

17007: 766 positives, 2,155 negatives - +37 since Jan. 14

17065: 571 positives, 1,442 negatives - +25 since Jan. 14

17324: 655 positives, 1,438 negatives - +36 since Jan. 14

17241: 1,426 positives, 3,578 negatives - +77 since Jan. 14

17257: 4,022 positives, 8,169 negatives - +284 since Jan. 14

17240: 388 positives, 752 negatives - +23 since Jan. 14

17025: 2,360 positives, 6,727 negatives - +132 since Jan. 14

17070: 2,196 positives, 6,216 negatives - +79 since Jan. 14

17043: 749 positives, 2,397 negatives - +35 since Jan. 14

17019: 2,583 positives, 6,332 negatives - +107 since Jan. 14

17266: 52 positives, 150 negatives - +5 since Jan. 14

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 35.3% last 7 days (34.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,236.9 (1,114.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 35.4% last 7 days (33.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,303.8 (1,029.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 887.2 (670.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 40.7% last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,192.2 (954.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 37.8% last 7 days (33.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,468.8 (1,028.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 40.7% last 7 days (36.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,571.3 (1,235.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (33.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 650.5 (520.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 39.5% last 7 days (38.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,536.1 (1,276.2 previous 7 days)