DOH: 29 new cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday; deaths continue to rise in Pa.

Nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths were reported in Pennsylvania Thursday, as counties in the southcentral region also see spikes of new cases.

Cumberland County saw 29 new cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health. Judging just by the number of positive and negative tests reported, about 11.15% of the tests came back positive in the latest report.

Though the county has stayed around this level of new cases in the last two weeks, other counties continue to see spikes of COVID-19 in the region. Lebanon County, Blair County and York County saw increases in the 70s, while Dauphin County saw 55 new cases and Huntingdon County saw 40 new cases.

Franklin County also saw 33 new cases, as well as one new death. Similarly to the state, the number of deaths are also rising in the region. Along with Franklin County, Adams County also saw one new death, while Lebanon and York counties each saw two new deaths.

Today's statewide increase of new cases is the highest single-day count since the pandemic began in March. The last three days have each marked the highest daily increases of new cases during the pandemic.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 5):