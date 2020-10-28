DOH: 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday as Pa. passes 200,000 total cases

Cumberland County saw fewer new cases compared to Tuesday's update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, but other parts of the region continued to see higher numbers as the state itself on Wednesday passed 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

In the Wednesday update from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County had 29 new cases of COVID-19. Though not a full picture of the total number of tests, if combining the number of positive tests and negative tests reported on Wednesday, about 11.55% of the tests came back positive. That's slightly higher than Tuesday's percent positivity despite having a lower increase in the number of new cases.

Other areas of the region, however, saw even higher spikes than Tuesday, which set a record in the region for the highest single-day increase in the southcentral region. Dauphin County and Lebanon County are now seeing 70-plus new cases. York County's new cases only dropped slightly to a still higher 79 new cases compared to the 90-case increase Tuesday.