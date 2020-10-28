DOH: 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday as Pa. passes 200,000 total cases

Cumberland County saw fewer new cases compared to Tuesday's update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, but other parts of the region continued to see higher numbers as the state itself on Wednesday passed 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began.
In the Wednesday update from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County had 29 new cases of COVID-19. Though not a full picture of the total number of tests, if combining the number of positive tests and negative tests reported on Wednesday, about 11.55% of the tests came back positive. That's slightly higher than Tuesday's percent positivity despite having a lower increase in the number of new cases.
Other areas of the region, however, saw even higher spikes than Tuesday, which set a record in the region for the highest single-day increase in the southcentral region. Dauphin County and Lebanon County are now seeing 70-plus new cases. York County's new cases only dropped slightly to a still higher 79 new cases compared to the 90-case increase Tuesday.
Like Cumberland County, however, other counties saw drops in the number of new cases. Huntingdon County remains a county of concern for the Department of Health, but the number of new cases dropped to 25 Wednesday from 58 Tuesday and from the 40s last week. However, there were also two new deaths reported in Huntingdon. Blair County was the only other county in the region to report new deaths, and that county also saw two more deaths added to its total.
Blair and Franklin saw a little more than 20 cases each, while Mifflin County was back in the double-digits with 15 new cases. Adams County was the only other county in the region in the double digits with 15 new cases, while the others saw six or fewer new cases. Every county in the region saw at least one new cases in Wednesday's report.
Across the state, the department reported that there were 2,228 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the state's total to 200,674. The state also saw 22 new deaths to reach a total of 8,718.
Support Local Journalism
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 15 new cases; 1,133 total cases (1,097 confirmed, 36 probable); 18,705 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 398 total cases (330 confirmed, 68 probable); 5,463 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 1,237 total cases (1,174 confirmed, 63 probable); 21,293 negatives; 29 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 29 new cases; 2,467 total cases (2,302 confirmed, 165 probable); 37,700 negatives; 79 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 73 new cases; 4,818 total cases (4,678 confirmed, 140 probable); 54,015 negatives; 195 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 22 new cases; 2,190 total cases (2,105 confirmed, 85 probable); 24,996 negatives; 54 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 83 total cases (74 confirmed, 9 probable); 1,554 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 957 total cases (888 confirmed, 69 probable); 7,894 negatives; 17 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 237 total cases (218 confirmed, 19 probable); 2,887 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 74 new cases; 3,038 total cases (2,929 confirmed, 109 probable); 24,503 negatives; 66 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new cases; 396 total cases (368 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,956 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 360 total cases (325 confirmed, 35 probable); 5,239 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 79 new cases; 6,484 total cases (6,263 confirmed, 221 probable); 73,666 negatives; 203 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 28):
- 17013: 333 positives, 5,572 negatives - +29 since Oct. 23
- 17015: 187 positives, 2,826 negatives - +11 since Oct. 23
- 17050: 401 positives, 5,334 negatives - +18 since Oct. 23
- 17055: 382 positives, 6,479 negatives - +16 since Oct. 23
- 17011: 375 positives, 6,451 negatives - +12 since Oct. 23
- 17007: 25 positives, 712 negatives - +2 since Oct. 23
- 17065: 34 positives, 454 negatives - +4 since Oct. 23
- 17324: 39 positives, 565 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
- 17241: 110 positives, 1,621 negatives - +6 since Oct. 23
- 17257: 327 positives, 1,996 negatives - +12 since Oct. 23
- 17240: 23 positives, 184 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
- 17025: 141 positives, 2,016 negatives - +7 since Oct. 23
- 17070: 129 positives, 2,080 negatives - +8 since Oct. 23
- 17043: 39 positives, 842 negatives - +0 since Oct. 23
- 17019: 107 positives, 2,384 negatives - +12 since Oct. 23
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 16-Oct. 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 79.1 (69.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.6 (45.7 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.2 (58.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.3 (81.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.5 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 169.1 (157.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.4 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.0 (75.0 previous 7 days)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.