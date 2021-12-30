DOH: 288 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The Midstate once again saw the highest COVID-19 daily cases in the southcentral region as Cumberland County saw 288 new cases and two new deaths in Thursday's update from the state Department of Health.

About 80 of those new cases were probable cases in the latest update in the county.

Cumberland County's case count was the third highest in the region, with York County seeing the highest increase at 795 new cases and seven new deaths, and Dauphin County seeing 424 new cases and two new deaths. Lebanon County saw 261 new cases and three new deaths, while Franklin County had 198 new cases and six new deaths and Adams County had 162 new cases and one new death.

Though new case counts remain high in the Midstate, hospitalizations did decrease over the last two days in Cumberland County.

The county had 127 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Thursday's update, six fewer than was reported Tuesday. However, the number of patients with severe reactions to COVID-19 has increased in the last two days. There are 16 patients in the county in the ICU - four more than Tuesday - and 12 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, which is two more than Tuesday's numbers. Of the 114 adult ICU beds currently staffed in the county, nine were still available.

Dauphin County saw an increase in both overall hospitalizations and patients with severe reactions. In Thursday's update, the county had 198 patients in the hospital - four more than Tuesday. Of those patients, 52 were in the ICU (an increase of five) and 35 were on ventilators (an increase of one since the last update Tuesday). Of the 198 beds currently staffed in the county, 17 were still available.

Franklin County was similar to Cumberland County in seeing a reduction of total hospitalizations but an increase in those in the ICU and on ventilators. As of Thursday, 118 patients were in the hospital in Franklin County (two more than Tuesday). Of those patients, 28 were in the ICU (five more than Tuesday) and 23 were on ventilators (an increase of one). Of its 41 currently staffed ICU beds, two were still available in the county.

Vaccine update

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.5% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.2% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.7% of the population 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Monday that only 29.5% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a central Pennsylvania health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 29)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 178 total cases (171 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of eight cases since Monday. Of the known-status adult patients (24 are unknown status), 32 are fully vaccinated (18.7%) with six in an ICU and one on ventilators; 115 are nonvaccinated (67.3%) with 34 adults in an ICU and 21 adults on a ventilator. Six unvaccinated children are hospitalized with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients, all of them unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 30):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 162 new cases; 18,097 total cases (14,834 confirmed, 3,263 probable); 45,469 negatives; 274 deaths (+1); 51.5% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 6,788 total cases (5,292 confirmed, 1,496 probable); 14,275 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 795 new cases; 84,916 total cases (69,359 confirmed; 15,557 probable); 201,662 negatives; 1,195 deaths (+7); 55% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 30):

17013: 4,251 positives, 16,723 negatives - +117 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,594 positives, 8,264 negatives - +81 since Dec. 24

17050: 4,044 positives, 17,633 negatives - +122 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,543 positives, 19,314 negatives - +131 since Dec. 24

17011: 4,080 positives, 16,027 negatives - +114 since Dec. 24

17007: 640 positives, 2,149 negatives - +22 since Dec. 24

17065: 482 positives, 1,455 negatives - +16 since Dec. 24

17324: 534 positives, 1,446 negatives - +19 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,195 positives, 3,555 negatives - +36 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,198 positives, 8,044 negatives - +120 since Dec. 24

17240: 327 positives, 735 negatives - +9 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,917 positives, 6,754 negatives - +44 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,829 positives, 6,262 negatives - +58 since Dec. 24

17043: 622 positives, 2,408 negatives - +20 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,235 positives, 6,340 negatives - +58 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)