DOH: 282 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw one of its highest weekend case totals in the last two months, second only to the weekend when the state Department of Health started counting COVID-19 reinfections.

The DOH reported Sunday that the county had 282 new cases, 180 of which were reported in Saturday's update. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases in the last two days (209) and the number of negative tests reported (236), the county saw about 47% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County also had three new deaths reported Saturday, raising the number of total deaths to 666 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The county wasn't the only one to see an increase in the number of new cases. Dauphin County had 213 new cases and seven new deaths, Franklin County had 184 new cases and four new deaths, Lebanon County had 251 new cases and two new deaths, Adams County had 144 new cases, and York County jumped by 831 new cases and seven new deaths in the latest report.

As the number of cases increase, the downward trend of hospitalizations has pivoted in the county.

The department reported that Cumberland County had 106 patients in county hospitals on Sunday, a rise of six patients since Friday. The number of adults in the ICU fell by one to 19 patients, but the number of patients on ventilators jumped from 14 on Friday to 22 on Sunday. Of the 112 beds staffed in the ICU, eight of them are still available in the county.

Franklin County also saw an increase in the number of hospitalized patients, which rose from 76 Friday to 88 on Sunday. The number of adults in the ICU rose from 13 to 19 over the weekend, and there were two more patients on ventilators, raising the county number to 13. Of the 30 currently staffed ICU beds in the county, only three were still available.

After seeing a rise last weekend, the number of hospitalized patients decreased in Dauphin County. There were 171 patients in hospitals across the county, two fewer than Friday. Of those hospitalized, 49 adults were in the ICU - the same as Friday - and 29 were on ventilators, which is two fewer than Friday's update. Of the 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 24 were still available in Dauphin County.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 17.8% for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 243.1, up from 226.9 the previous week.

Perry County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 30.8% (up from 22% the previous week) — the third highest percent positivity for the week behind Warren (34.6%) and Potter (33.8%) counties. Perry's incidence rate jumped to 406.3 (up from 268 the previous week).

Seven counties in the state showed incidence rates above 500 for the week. Potter County topped the list at 568.8.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at 7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 106.4.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 171 total cases (167 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 36 cases since Nov. 26. Forty-one are fully vaccinated (23.9%) with 11 in an ICU and six on ventilators; 112 are nonvaccinated (65.5%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. Four unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 20 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 12 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, one on a ventilator); two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Dec. 1 adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Nov. 22). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 65.9% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Nov. 22).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 5) *2-day totals for new cases:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 144 new cases; 15,031 total cases (12,135 confirmed, 2,896 probable); 45,036 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 5):

17013: 3,814 positives, 16,365 negatives - +27 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,285 positives, 8,036 negatives - +20 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,644 positives, 17,015 negatives - +37 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,049 positives, 18,942 negatives - +33 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,724 positives, 15,676 negatives - +24 since Dec. 3

17007: 558 positives, 2,087 negatives - +7 since Dec. 3

17065: 411 positives, 1,405 negatives - +6 since Dec. 3

17324: 451 positives, 1,438 negatives - +6 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,029 positives, 3,525 negatives - +11 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,549 positives, 7,910 negatives - +17 since Dec. 3

17240: 262 positives, 711 negatives - +2 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,730 positives, 6,493 negatives - +19 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,638 positives, 6,130 negatives - +9 since Dec. 3

17043: 553 positives, 2,341 negatives - +4 since Dec. 3

17019: 1,989 positives, 6,188 negatives - +8 since Dec. 3

17266: 37 positives, 138 negatives - +0 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.8 (264.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 240.8 (198 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.1 (226.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 221.0 (216.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 22.5% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.2 (206.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (19.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (322.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 30.8% last 7 days (22% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 406.3 (268.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 344.3 (330.0 previous 7 days)