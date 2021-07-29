DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Cumberland County

For the ninth straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 28 new cases reported for the county Thursday.

That's the highest single-day total for the county since 40 new cases on June 17, a spike later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 33 new cases on May 18.

Thursday's report included 164 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (136) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 16.5% of its tests come back positive.

The Health Department reported 1,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday.

The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 156 cases Thursday. York County reported 42 new cases, Dauphin County 25 cases, Adams County 14 cases and Lebanon County 13 cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to six in Thursday's report, a drop of two from Wednesday's report, with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator.