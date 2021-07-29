DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Cumberland County

For the ninth straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 28 new cases reported for the county Thursday.
That's the highest single-day total for the county since 40 new cases on June 17, a spike later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 33 new cases on May 18.
Thursday's report included 164 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (136) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 16.5% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 156 cases Thursday. York County reported 42 new cases, Dauphin County 25 cases, Adams County 14 cases and Lebanon County 13 cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to six in Thursday's report, a drop of two from Wednesday's report, with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.4% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 14 new cases; 9,821 total cases (8,115 confirmed, 1,706 probable); 38,778 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,752 total cases (3,309 confirmed, 1,443 probable); 10,666 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 13,565 total cases (10,650 confirmed, 2,915 probable); 41,473 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 28 new cases; 20,843 total cases (16,751 confirmed, 4,092 probable); 86,271 negatives; 528 deaths; 53.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 25 new cases; 26,346 total cases (22,923 confirmed, 3,423 probable); 112,299 negatives; 563 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 15,574 total cases (13,187 confirmed, 2,387 probable); 57,148 negatives; 377 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,264 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 5,195 total cases (4,353 confirmed, 842 probable); 17,262 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,153 total cases (1,947 confirmed, 206 probable); 5,706 negatives; 88 deaths; 34% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 16,299 total cases (14,100 confirmed, 2,199 probable); 56,024 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,459 total cases (5,155 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,633 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,865 total cases (3,008 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,414 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 42 new cases; 47,446 total cases (38,609 confirmed, 8,837 probable); 167,837 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 29):
- 17013: 2,488 positives, 13,131 negatives - +13 since July 25
- 17015: 1,533 positives, 6,474 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17050: 2,446 positives, 13,192 negatives - +5 since July 25
- 17055: 2,825 positives, 16,019 negatives - +8 since July 25
- 17011: 2,634 positives, 13,085 negatives - +3 since July 25
- 17007: 371 positives, 1,638 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,155 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,235 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 662 positives, 3,052 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17257: 1,771 positives, 6,529 negatives - +8 since July 25
- 17240: 158 positives, 599 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17025: 1,101 positives, 5,156 negatives - +3 since July 25
- 17070: 1,093 positives, 5,030 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17043: 376 positives, 1,914 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17019: 1,235 positives, 5,127 negatives - +5 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 118 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 16 - July 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (12.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (13.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (11.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.3 (15.1 previous 7 days)
