DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

The Health Department reported 273 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 9.3% for county results.

The Health Department reported Saturday that 20 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The southcentral region reported 375 positives Saturday. York County led the region with 86 cases. Lebanon County had 61 cases, Franklin County 37 cases, and Dauphin County had 62.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Health Department reported Saturday that 192 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 61 in York County and 39 in Dauphin County.

The Health Department reported 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths for the state in Saturday's report.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 30):