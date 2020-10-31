DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.
The Health Department reported 273 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 9.3% for county results.
The Health Department reported Saturday that 20 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The southcentral region reported 375 positives Saturday. York County led the region with 86 cases. Lebanon County had 61 cases, Franklin County 37 cases, and Dauphin County had 62.
The Health Department reported Saturday that 192 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 61 in York County and 39 in Dauphin County.
The Health Department reported 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths for the state in Saturday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 21 new cases; 1,179 total cases (1,141 confirmed, 38 probable); 18,972 negatives; 31 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 33 new cases; 447 total cases (360 confirmed, 87 probable); 5,540 negatives; 7 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 70 new cases; 1,376 total cases (1,285 confirmed, 91 probable); 21,946 negatives; 32 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 28 new cases; 2,554 total cases (2,386 confirmed, 168 probable); 38,558 negatives; 81 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 62 new cases; 4,960 total cases (4,817 confirmed, 143 probable); 55,062 negatives; 196 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 37 new cases; 2,306 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 85 probable); 25,267 negatives; 55 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 94 total cases (79 confirmed, 15 probable); 1,583 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 12 new cases; 1,017 total cases (922 confirmed, 95 probable); 8,017 negatives; 19 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 244 total cases (225 confirmed, 19 probable); 2,943 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 61 new cases; 3,193 total cases (3,082 confirmed, 111 probable); 25,230 negatives; 67 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 436 total cases (405 confirmed, 31 probable); 8,030 negatives; 4 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 379 total cases (340 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,357 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 86 new cases; 6,716 total cases (6,473 confirmed, 243 probable); 75,108 negatives; 207 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 23-Oct. 29):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (80.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.3 (86.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.2 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.1 (73.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (68.5 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.0 (171.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.3 (80.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 104.6 (91.9 previous 7 days)
