DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday's two-day report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported in Monday's two-day report that there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.
The DOH does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday. The DOH reported 15 cases for the county Sunday and 13 cases for the county Monday.
Sunday's report included 106 total test results, with five new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (91) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw about 10% of its tests come back positive.
Monday's report included 82 total test results, with five new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (69) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw about 10.4% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 38.43, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 7. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 240.75, the lowest since March 18.
The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 6.6% (down from 7.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 109.8 (down from 143.5).
There were 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with five in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.
As of Monday's data, the Health Department says 48,019 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 77,534 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 36.88% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Monday's two-day report, York County had 96 cases, Dauphin County 51 cases and Blair County 38 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,314 total cases (7,734 confirmed, 1,580 probable); 35,293 negatives; 177 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,449 total cases (3,151 confirmed, 1,298 probable); 9,993 negatives; 135 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 16 new cases; 12,915 total cases (10,228 confirmed, 2,687 probable); 38,818 negatives; 329 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 20,019 total cases (16,193 confirmed, 3,826 probable); 79,276 negatives; 517 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 25,288 total cases (22,125 confirmed, 3,163 probable); 101,935 negatives; 543 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 14,895 total cases (12,686 confirmed, 2,209 probable); 50,575 negatives; 363 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,307 total cases (733 confirmed, 574 probable); 3,876 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,008 total cases (4,195 confirmed, 813 probable); 15,809 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 2,087 total cases (1,886 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,179 negatives; 84 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 16 new cases; 15,727 total cases (13,647 confirmed, 2,080 probable); 50,371 negatives; 283 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,272 total cases (4,983 confirmed, 289 probable); 14,250 negatives; 178 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,717 total cases (2,911 confirmed, 806 probable); 10,594 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases; 45,183 total cases (37,093 confirmed, 8,090 probable); 152,225 negatives; 792 deaths
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 9,309 total cases (7,732 confirmed, 1,577 probable); 35,246 negatives; 177 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 4,446 total cases (3,148 confirmed, 1,298 probable); 9,970 negatives; 135 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 22 new cases; 12,899 total cases (10,211 confirmed, 2,688 probable); 38,775 negatives; 329 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 20,006 total cases (16,185 confirmed, 3,821 probable); 79,207 negatives; 517 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 29 new cases; 25,266 total cases (22,113 confirmed, 3,153 probable); 101,880 negatives; 543 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases; 14,888 total cases (12,683 confirmed, 2,205 probable); 50,535 negatives; 363 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,305 total cases (731 confirmed, 574 probable); 3,873 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 5,008 total cases (4,195 confirmed, 813 probable); 15,797 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,086 total cases (1,885 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,173 negatives; 84 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 15,711 total cases (13,631 confirmed, 2,080 probable); 50,317 negatives; 283 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 12 new cases; 5,269 total cases (4,980 confirmed, 289 probable); 14,239 negatives; 177 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,715 total cases (2,909 confirmed, 806 probable); 10,586 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 52 new cases; 45,139 total cases (37,062 confirmed, 8,077 probable); 152,086 negatives; 792 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 10):
- 17013: 2,359 positives, 11,863 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17015: 1,484 positives, 5,945 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17050: 2,384 positives, 11,827 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17055: 2,738 positives, 15,123 negatives - +7 since May 7
- 17011: 2,569 positives, 12,295 negatives - +4 since May 7
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,472 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17065: 246 positives, 1,062 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,125 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17241: 628 positives, 2,858 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17257: 1,707 positives, 5,867 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17240: 151 positives, 536 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17025: 1,063 positives, 4,716 negatives - +7 since May 7
- 17070: 1,055 positives, 4,593 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17043: 363 positives, 1,747 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17019: 1,170 positives, 4,757 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17266: 19 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since May 7
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 30-May 6):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.8 (143.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.1 (146.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.7 (92.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 125.0 (150.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.2 (110.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.7 (207.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (129.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.1 (156.1 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.