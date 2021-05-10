DOH: 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday's two-day report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported in Monday's two-day report that there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.

The DOH does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday. The DOH reported 15 cases for the county Sunday and 13 cases for the county Monday.

Sunday's report included 106 total test results, with five new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (91) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw about 10% of its tests come back positive.

Monday's report included 82 total test results, with five new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (69) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw about 10.4% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 38.43, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 7. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 240.75, the lowest since March 18.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Saturday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity stayed the same at 5.3% for the week of April 30-May 6. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 94.7 (up from 92.4).