DOH: 27 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday as seven-day rolling average hits new high

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 18.71, it's highest rate since the start of the pandemic. The percent positivity for the county (3.9%) increased 1.4% this week compared to last week, according to the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. It's incidence rate jumped from 28.6 cases per 100,000 people to 46.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The county reported 141 cases in the past seven days, with the 17055 ZIP code in the county (Upper Allen Township) reporting 35 new cases. Messiah University, located in the ZIP code and hosting in-person classes, now reports 15 student and 2 employee cases on its website.

The 17011 ZIP code (Camp Hill) reported 21 new cases this past week.

In the past 14 days, 206 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 81.30 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. The county has featured nine straight days of double-digit case counts. After a long string of per-capita rates in the 50s and 60s, the county's rate jumped this week to it's highest rate since early August.