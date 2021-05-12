DOH: 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.

Wednesday's report included 131 total test results, with nine new probable. Comparing just the number of negative tests (104) and confirmed positive tests (18), the county saw about 14.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 29.43, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 5. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 214.71, the lowest since Nov. 9.

There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (the same as Tuesday), with two in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.

As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 48,906 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 80,328 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 38.21% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday's report, York County had 84 new cases, Dauphin County 60 cases, and Lebanon County 35 cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 12):