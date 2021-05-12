DOH: 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.
Wednesday's report included 131 total test results, with nine new probable. Comparing just the number of negative tests (104) and confirmed positive tests (18), the county saw about 14.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 29.43, the lowest rate for the county since Nov. 5. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 214.71, the lowest since Nov. 9.
There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (the same as Tuesday), with two in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.
As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 48,906 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 80,328 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 38.21% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Wednesday's report, York County had 84 new cases, Dauphin County 60 cases, and Lebanon County 35 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 15 new cases; 9,349 total cases (7,758 confirmed, 1,591 probable); 35,400 negatives; 177 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 4,470 total cases (3,157 confirmed, 1,313 probable); 10,014 negatives; 136 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 27 new cases; 13,011 total cases (10,284 confirmed, 2,727 probable); 38,975 negatives; 330 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 27 new cases; 20,067 total cases (16,231 confirmed, 3,836 probable); 79,407 negatives; 518 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 60 new cases; 25,424 total cases (22,240 confirmed, 3,184 probable); 102,709 negatives; 545 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 25 new cases; 14,996 total cases (12,769 confirmed, 2,227 probable); 50,930 negatives; 366 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,316 total cases (735 confirmed, 581 probable); 3,872 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 5,024 total cases (4,210 confirmed, 814 probable); 15,884 negatives; 129 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,091 total cases (1,890 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,181 negatives; 85 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 35 new cases; 15,802 total cases (13,698 confirmed, 2,104 probable); 50,556 negatives; 284 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 5,293 total cases (5,004 confirmed, 289 probable); 14,302 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,742 total cases (2,927 confirmed, 815 probable); 10,607 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 84 new cases; 45,339 total cases (37,196 confirmed, 8,143 probable); 152,798 negatives; 796 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 12):
- 17013: 2,369 positives, 11,854 negatives - +16 since May 7
- 17015: 1,489 positives, 5,932 negatives - +11 since May 7
- 17050: 2,388 positives, 11,851 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17055: 2,743 positives, 15,125 negatives - +12 since May 7
- 17011: 2,575 positives, 12,366 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,475 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17065: 247 positives, 1,063 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,130 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17241: 632 positives, 2,870 negatives - +7 since May 7
- 17257: 1,711 positives, 5,831 negatives - +7 since May 7
- 17240: 151 positives, 532 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17025: 1,062 positives, 4,735 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17070: 1,058 positives, 4,611 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17043: 364 positives, 1,748 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17019: 1,171 positives, 4,765 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17266: 19 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since May 7
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 30-May 6):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.8 (143.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.1 (146.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.7 (92.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 125.0 (150.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.2 (110.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.7 (207.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (129.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.1 (156.1 previous 7 days)