DOH: 266 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Cumberland County

For the eleventh time in the last 12 days, Cumberland County again saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported each day of this past weekend.
The state Department of Health reported in its dashboard that Cumberland County had 266 new cases over the last two days, with 102 of those cases reported Saturday.
With just the number of confirmed positives over the weekend (205) and the number of negative tests reported (538), the county saw about 27.6% of its tests come back positive.
Though the number is still high, the weekend's tally is smaller than the number of COVID-19 cases reported last weekend (291), and the county did not see any new deaths over the weekend.
York County likewise saw fewer cases than the previous weekend - though still by far the highest in the region with 452 cases. The county did, however, see four new deaths reported over the weekend. That increase is second in the region to Franklin County, which also saw fewer cases than last weekend but a spike of five deaths.
Dauphin County and Lebanon County were the only counties in the region to see much higher numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to last weekend. Dauphin saw an increase from 298 last weekend to 377 this past weekend, while Lebanon's data rose from 79 new cases last weekend to 159 new cases this weekend. Dauphin County also saw two new deaths over the weekend.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County fluctuated over the weekend, initially falling from 99 to 94 Saturday before climbing back up to 96 in Sunday's report. Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 19 are adults in the ICU (one more than Friday) and 14 are on ventilators (three fewer than Friday).
Of the currently staffed 105 adult ICU beds in the county, eight beds are still available for patients, and 34 ventilators of the county's 89 are currently in use.
Dauphin County saw a rise in the number of hospitalized patients, increasing from 109 patients Friday to 113 over the weekend. Of those pages, 33 are adults in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators (a rise of two over the weekend). The department reported that 33 of the 198 staffed adult ICU beds are still available in Dauphin County.
Franklin County has 67 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of 10 patients from Friday, and 14 of them are in the ICU and 11 of them are on ventilators, which is also a decrease over the weekend. However, the county doesn't have as many staffed adult ICU beds, and of the 28 beds currently staffed, only two are still available, as of Saturday evening.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 1)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 98 total cases (93 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 24 are fully vaccinated (24%) with two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 62 are nonvaccinated (63%) with 22 in an ICU and nine on a ventilator, and 12 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 22 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (none in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.6% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 3) *new case totals are over 2 days:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 106 new cases; 12,162 total cases (10,020 confirmed, 2,142 probable); 43,096 negatives; 199 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 45 new cases; 6,106 total cases (4,172 confirmed, 1,934 probable); 11,975 negatives; 155 deaths (+1); 33.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 169 new cases; 15,701 total cases (12,331 confirmed, 3,370 probable); 45,771 negatives; 356 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 266 new cases; 25,646 total cases (20,327 confirmed, 5,319 probable); 97,423 negatives; 567 deaths; 60.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 377 new cases; 32,121 total cases (27,615 confirmed, 4,506 probable); 123,494 negatives; 597 deaths (+2); 56.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 119 new cases; 20,041 total cases (16,664 confirmed, 3,377 probable); 62,989 negatives; 420 deaths (+5); 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 1,961 total cases (998 confirmed, 963 probable); 4,824 negatives; 26 deaths (+1); 29.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 43 new cases; 6,243 total cases (5,166 confirmed, 1,077 probable); 19,231 negatives; 145 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 2,643 total cases (2,396 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,354 negatives; 107 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 159 new cases; 19,216 total cases (16,473 confirmed, 2,743 probable); 61,127 negatives; 313 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 6,466 total cases (6,114 confirmed, 352 probable); 17,053 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 39 new cases; 4,819 total cases (3,726 confirmed, 1,093 probable); 12,748 negatives; 109 deaths; 45% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 452 new cases; 56,925 total cases (46,375 confirmed; 10,550 probable); 188,197 negatives; 908 deaths (+4); 53% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 3):
- 17013: 3,104 positives, 14,957 negatives - +42 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,851 positives, 7,376 negatives - +19 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 2,988 positives, 15,290 negatives - +31 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,327 positives, 17,627 negatives - +26 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,088 positives, 14,649 negatives - +34 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 452 positives, 1,862 negatives - +5 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 321 positives, 1,303 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 349 positives, 1,375 negatives - +5 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 831 positives, 3,332 negatives - +7 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,179 positives, 7,557 negatives - +12 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 204 positives, 671 negatives - +0 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,394 positives, 5,954 negatives - +14 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,308 positives, 5,646 negatives - +14 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 451 positives, 2,145 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,525 positives, 5,845 negatives - +21 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 24 positives, 131 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 30)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 18 cases since Sept. 27; 98 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): five new student cases since Sept. 27; 23 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 5 cases since Sept. 27; 112 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 28.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 22 new cases as of Sept. 28; 115 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 62 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Dickinson College: four new student cases and three new employee case since Sept. 27; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student case since Sept. 27; 30 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: five new student cases since Sept. 27; 115 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)