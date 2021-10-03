DOH: 266 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Cumberland County

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County fluctuated over the weekend, initially falling from 99 to 94 Saturday before climbing back up to 96 in Sunday's report. Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 19 are adults in the ICU (one more than Friday) and 14 are on ventilators (three fewer than Friday).

Of the currently staffed 105 adult ICU beds in the county, eight beds are still available for patients, and 34 ventilators of the county's 89 are currently in use.

Dauphin County saw a rise in the number of hospitalized patients, increasing from 109 patients Friday to 113 over the weekend. Of those pages, 33 are adults in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators (a rise of two over the weekend). The department reported that 33 of the 198 staffed adult ICU beds are still available in Dauphin County.

Franklin County has 67 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of 10 patients from Friday, and 14 of them are in the ICU and 11 of them are on ventilators, which is also a decrease over the weekend. However, the county doesn't have as many staffed adult ICU beds, and of the 28 beds currently staffed, only two are still available, as of Saturday evening.

