DOH: 262 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 262 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

After a run of four straight days of case totals below 183, the county returned to a higher level of the 248 cases or more it saw from Dec. 3-5. The number of test results also increased, with 734 confirmed positive or negative results released for the county Thursday.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (484) and confirmed positive tests (250), the county saw about 34% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County has totaled 1,321 cases (and 47 deaths) in the past seven days, roughly the same number of cases it had in the first five months of the pandemic from March 13 through Aug. 12.

Since Saturday, Cumberland County has seen 11 more resident cases, three more staff cases and 19 more deaths in long-term care facilities, according to Wednesday's county-level update from the state Department of Health.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by 4 from Wednesday. There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report. Of those, 31 are in the ICU (+3 from Wednesday) and 21 are on ventilators.