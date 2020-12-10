 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOH: 262 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday
alert top story

DOH: 262 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 262 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

After a run of four straight days of case totals below 183, the county returned to a higher level of the 248 cases or more it saw from Dec. 3-5. The number of test results also increased, with 734 confirmed positive or negative results released for the county Thursday.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (484) and confirmed positive tests (250), the county saw about 34% of its tests come back positive.

Cumberland County has totaled 1,321 cases (and 47 deaths) in the past seven days, roughly the same number of cases it had in the first five months of the pandemic from March 13 through Aug. 12.

Since Saturday, Cumberland County has seen 11 more resident cases, three more staff cases and 19 more deaths in long-term care facilities, according to Wednesday's county-level update from the state Department of Health.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by 4 from Wednesday. There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report. Of those, 31 are in the ICU (+3 from Wednesday) and 21 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, cases numbers trended higher across the region. After 1,529 total new cases for the region Wednesday, the region totaled 2,092 cases Thursday.

York County had 581 cases, Dauphin County 262 cases, Mifflin County 215 cases (a new high), Blair County 175 cases, Franklin County 143 cases,and Lebanon County 129 cases in Thursday's report. Juniata County reported a new high of 50 cases as well.

The Health Department reported an additional 11,972 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday with an additional 248 deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The DoH reports 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 10):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 93 new cases; 2,726 total cases (2,557 confirmed, 169 probable); 23,668 negatives; 53 deaths (+1)
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 86 new cases; 2,147 total cases (1,662 confirmed, 485 probable); 6,940 negatives; 58 deaths (+3)
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 175 new cases; 5,598 total cases (4,982 confirmed, 616 probable); 28,490 negatives; 97 deaths (+3)
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 262 new cases; 7,046 total cases (6,439 confirmed, 607 probable); 52,835 negatives; 202 deaths (+9)
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 262 new cases; 9,895 total cases (9,558 confirmed, 337 probable); 70,084 negatives; 233 deaths (+4)
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 143 new cases; 6,042 total cases (5,664 confirmed, 378 probable); 32,936 negatives; 152 deaths (+3)
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 21 new cases; 467 total cases (299 confirmed, 168 probable); 2,324 negatives; 7 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 41 new cases; 2,076 total cases (1,768 confirmed, 308 probable); 10,111 negatives; 67 deaths (+3)
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 50 new cases; 899 total cases (867 confirmed, 32 probable); 3,491 negatives; 21 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 129 new cases; 6,514 total cases (6,094 confirmed, 420 probable); 33,042 negatives; 128 deaths (+4)
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 215 new cases; 2,656 total cases (2,538 confirmed, 118 probable); 10,110 negatives; 63 deaths (+5)
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 34 new cases; 954 total cases (863 confirmed, 91 probable); 7,018 negatives; 15 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 581 new cases; 15,531 total cases (14,224 confirmed, 1,307 probable); 99,177 negatives; 280 deaths (+7)

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 10):

  • 17013: 986 positives, 7,196 negatives - +133 since Dec. 4
  • 17015: 582 positives, 3,824 negatives - +83 since Dec. 4
  • 17050: 908 positives, 7,333 negatives - +136 since Dec. 4
  • 17055: 1110 positives, 10,738 negatives - +163 since Dec. 4
  • 17011: 857 positives, 8,648 negatives - +137 since Dec. 4
  • 17007: 157 positives, 949 negatives - +35 since Dec. 4
  • 17065: 103 positives, 656 negatives - +19 since Dec. 4
  • 17324: 83 positives, 756 negatives - +14 since Dec. 4
  • 17241: 245 positives, 2,033 negatives - +34 since Dec. 4
  • 17257: 800 positives, 3,379 negatives - +107 since Dec. 4
  • 17240: 60 positives, 293 negatives - +11 since Dec. 4
  • 17025: 360 positives, 2,856 negatives - +58 since Dec. 4
  • 17070: 373 positives, 2,944 negatives - +53 since Dec. 4
  • 17043: 113 positives, 1,151 negatives - +21 since Dec. 4
  • 17019: 365 positives, 3,129 negatives - +65 since Dec. 4
  • 17266: 11 positives, 73 negatives - +1 since Dec. 4

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 8):

  • Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths
  • Church of God Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths
  • Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 13 deaths
  • Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 0 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Forest Park (Carlisle): 9 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
  • Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 20 staff cases; 5 deaths 
  • Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 65 staff cases; 41 deaths
  • New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 1)
  • Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 27-Dec. 3):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania
    • Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 380 (333.5 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.3 (241.2 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (270.5 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.1 (277.5 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 560.6 (394.6 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.8 (409.7 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (327.9 previous 7 days)

Inspire: Nonprofit spotlight - opportunities to volunteer

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News