DOH: 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County.

Thursday's report included 218 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (192) and confirmed positive tests (22), the county saw about 10.3% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 47.00 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 267.20.

There were 47 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down one from Wednesday), with five in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 49,448 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 69,952 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 33.27% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 105 new cases, Dauphin County 56 new cases and Lebanon County 36 new cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 6):