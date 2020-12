DOH: 255 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's report

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 255 new cases of COVID-19 as well as seven deaths.

Saturday's report included data from 542 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (287) and confirmed positive tests (255), the county saw about 47% of its tests come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by six in Saturday's update — there were 136 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 24 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 796 cases, Franklin County 191, Dauphin County had 276 cases, and Mifflin County 183 cases.

The department confirmed 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state in Saturday's report, marking the highest daily increase in cases. The Health Department also reported 149 deaths in the state.

Claremont cases update

Cumberland County officials reported Friday that Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has had six residents die since Nov. 24. There have been 16 total deaths at the facility since the pandemic started.