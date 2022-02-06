DOH: 253 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Sunday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County is still averaging about 100 new COVID-19 cases a day even as the number of hospitalized patients continues to fall.

The state Department of Health reported in its online update Sunday that the county had 253 new cases over the Friday and Saturday reporting days. Of those cases, 213 were confirmed positives, according to the department.

Though that's fewer than past weekends, that number still put Cumberland County as the county with the second highest increase of new cases in the southcentral region. York County remains the one in the region to see the highest increase, with 512 new cases reported over the weekend.

Dauphin County was slightly behind Cumberland County with 239 new cases, while Franklin County had 147 new cases, Lebanon County had 131 new cases and Adams County had 129 new cases.

Most counties in the region are still reporting new deaths; Cumberland County had one new death in the recent two-day reporting period. Cumberland County finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 16 deaths so far in February.

York County saw the highest increase with eight new deaths, while Dauphin County had six deaths, Franklin four deaths, Adams three deaths, and two deaths each in Lebanon and Blair counties.

Though hospitalizations in Cumberland County fell by three patients to 92 overall, the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators both increased over the weekend. The department reported that there are 15 adults in the ICU in the county (up two from Friday's update) and 18 are on ventilators (an increase of three since Friday). Of its 112 currently staffed ICU beds, only six remain available.

Franklin County's hospitalization numbers, however, fell on all counts, with four fewer patients than on Friday, bringing the county's total to 66 patients. Of those patients 10 were in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and seven were on ventilators (one fewer than Friday). Of its currently staffed 36 beds, only seven were still available.

Dauphin County also saw a drop in its hospitalization numbers, dropping by 23 patients to 137 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those patients, 24 were in the ICU (there fewer than Friday) and 20 were on ventilators (also a drop of three since Friday). Of its currently staffed 198 ICU beds, 35 were still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 4)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 105 total cases (92 adults, 13 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 13 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient who is not in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 18 COVID patients (a decrease of one since Wednesday). Eleven are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on ventilators) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 4)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 66.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 31)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 32.6% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from 36.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 669.8, down from 787.2 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.1% (the highest in the state), a slight increase from 40.0% the previous week.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,257.1, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Feb. 4)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 204 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 378 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,276.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 10,632 cases reported during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from an increase of 16,558 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 242,282.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 6) *2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 129 new cases; 24,052 total cases (20,256 confirmed, 3,796 probable); 46,356 negatives; 338 deaths (+3); 54% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 84 new cases; 10,573 total cases (7,097 confirmed, 3,476 probable); 13,318 negatives; 256 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 221 new cases; 28,415 total cases (22,793 confirmed, 5,622 probable); 49,554 negatives; 575 deaths (+2); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 253 new cases; 49,169 total cases (37,525 confirmed, 11,644 probable); 108,563 negatives; 824 deaths (+1); 66.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 239 new cases; 57,605 total cases (48,236 confirmed, 9,369 probable); 133,194 negatives; 881 deaths (+6); 60.9% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 147 new cases; 39,167 total cases (32,555 confirmed, 6,612 probable); 66,908 negatives; 635 deaths (+4); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 3,937 total cases (2,104 confirmed, 1,833 probable); 5,165 negatives; 60 deaths (+1); 35% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 89 new cases; 11,064 total cases (9,188 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 22,664 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 23 new cases; 4,606 total cases (4,244 confirmed, 362 probable); 7,048 negatives; 168 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 131 new cases; 35,781 total cases (31,073 confirmed, 4,708 probable); 64,930 negatives; 477 deaths (+2); 54.2% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 83 new cases; 11,796 total cases (11,203 confirmed, 593 probable); 17,938 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 54 new cases; 8,579 total cases (6,764 confirmed, 1,815 probable); 14,270 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 512 new cases; 115,550 total cases (96,645 confirmed; 18,905 probable); 201,390 negatives; 1,401 deaths (+8); 57.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 6):

17013: 5,696 positives, 16,589 negatives - +49 since Feb. 3

17015: 3,344 positives, 8,179 negatives - +21 since Feb. 3

17050: 5,490 positives, 17,780 negatives - +36 since Feb. 3

17055: 5,970 positives, 19,176 negatives - +60 since Feb. 3

17011: 5,497 positives, 15,980 negatives - +54 since Feb. 3

17007: 826 positives, 2,170 negatives - +6 since Feb. 3

17065: 652 positives, 1,436 negatives - +9 since Feb. 3

17324: 717 positives, 1,435 negatives - +7 since Feb. 3

17241: 1,566 positives, 3,606 negatives - +11 since Feb. 3

17257: 4,481 positives, 8,312 negatives - +32 since Feb. 3

17240: 433 positives, 767 negatives - +5 since Feb. 3

17025: 2,583 positives, 6,723 negatives - +20 since Feb. 3

17070: 2,416 positives, 6,214 negatives - +24 since Feb. 3

17043: 808 positives, 2,384 negatives - +3 since Feb. 3

17019: 2,774 positives, 6,308 negatives - +16 since Feb. 3

17266: 63 positives, 151 negatives - +1 since Feb. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (31% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 556.5 (826.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (34.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 775.7 (1,248.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 32.6% last 7 days (36.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 669.8 (878.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 30.2% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 572.0 (828.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.8% last 7 days (38.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 859.2 (1,364.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.6% last 7 days (38.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 749.7 (1,259.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.1% last 7 days (40.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 659.1 (741.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (38.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 847.8 (1,508.0 previous 7 days)