DOH: 251 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County over weekend; single-day recorded exceeded Sunday

There were fewer new deaths reported over the weekend, but Sunday saw the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 in a number of counties, including Cumberland County.

Over the last two days, Cumberland County has seen 251 new cases of COVID-19, with 201 of those cases reported on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. There were about 100 more tests than usual that day, based on the number of negative tests reported, but the jump in positives marks Sunday's total as the highest single-day increase in the county.

York County's number also exploded Sunday, with it seeing 559 new cases. York saw another 93 new cases Monday, falling back to the numbers it had been seeing last week, though Monday often has fewer reported cases since its data is based on reports that were filed on Sunday.

Four other counties were also above 100 on Sunday alone, with Dauphin County seeing 171 new cases, Franklin County with 162 new cases, Lebanon County with 193 new cases and Blair County with 153 new cases. All of those counties saw new cases below 100 in Monday's report.

Adams County also saw an unusual high Sunday with 97 new cases before falling back to 11 new cases Monday.