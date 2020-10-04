DOH: 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

A few counties in the southcentral region saw higher than average upticks in the number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Though the state Department of Health did not release official state reports on COVID-19 activity over the weekend, the department did update its COVID-19 dashboard for the state through noon Sunday.

According to the department's dashboard, York County again had the highest increase in the region, growing by 99 COVID-19 cases and six deaths over the weekend.

Dauphin County had the second highest increase with 49 cases over two days, while both Blair and Lebanon counties saw 38 new cases each over the weekend. Lebanon County also had two new deaths reported over the weekend.

Franklin and Cumberland counties saw about the same two-day totals, with Franklin County getting 28 new cases and Cumberland County seeing 25 new cases. Cumberland County also had 486 negative tests, which could equate to about 4.89% of its tests coming back positive.

Adams County had a two-day total in the double digits at 16 new cases, while Huntingdon County had 11 new cases.

Bedford County had only nine new cases, while other counties in the region saw six or fewer new cases over the weekend.

