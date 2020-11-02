DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Cumberland County; few new deaths reported statewide

Levine added that 56 out of 67 counties have had increasing number of new cases in the last week, which she said is following the pattern across the country.

The state continues to also look at data regarding hospitalization rates, ventilator usage and death rates, which have all fallen under levels seen in the spring, even if incidence rate has increased this past month.

The number of new deaths across the state and in the region were low this past weekend, with only five new deaths reported Sunday and another six on Monday. Regionally, only one new death was reported and that was in Bedford County.

In terms of new cases, the state saw 3,696 over the last two days, with 2,060 reported Monday and 1,909 coming from data collected Saturday.

Regionally some of those cases are again climbing to levels similar to last week, with York County seeing 56 new cases Monday, Lebanon County seeing 41 new cases, Dauphin County seeing 38 new cases, and Beford County seeing 21 new cases. The highest spike was in Blair County, which saw an increase of 80 cases in Sunday's report and another 73 in Monday's figures.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 2):