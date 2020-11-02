DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Cumberland County; few new deaths reported statewide

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in southcentral Pennsylvania as Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warns of rising rates of positive tests across the state.
In its Monday report that collects data from Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health said Cumberland County saw 12 new cases through Sunday and another 25 new cases through midnight Monday morning.
Though Cumberland County's new case numbers remain largely steady in the 20s, the rate of positivity has increased enough to push the county onto Pennsylvania's watchlist.
Last week, Cumberland County's rate of positive tests rose from 4.8% to 5.2%, earning it a placement on the watchlist of counties that have higher than 5% rates of positivity.
As reported earlier this week, a number of counties in the southcentral region are high up on that list - with Franklin County the fourth highest in the state at 10.3%, Lebanon County at the sixth highest with 9.7% positivity, and Huntingdon County also making the top 10 at the ninth highest in the state with 9.1% positivity.
Levine said during a news conference Monday that percent positivity is one of the metrics that is a focus for state health officials. Currently there are 39 counties on the state's watchlist, with about 10 of those having been added this past week.
Levine added that 56 out of 67 counties have had increasing number of new cases in the last week, which she said is following the pattern across the country.
The state continues to also look at data regarding hospitalization rates, ventilator usage and death rates, which have all fallen under levels seen in the spring, even if incidence rate has increased this past month.
The number of new deaths across the state and in the region were low this past weekend, with only five new deaths reported Sunday and another six on Monday. Regionally, only one new death was reported and that was in Bedford County.
In terms of new cases, the state saw 3,696 over the last two days, with 2,060 reported Monday and 1,909 coming from data collected Saturday.
Regionally some of those cases are again climbing to levels similar to last week, with York County seeing 56 new cases Monday, Lebanon County seeing 41 new cases, Dauphin County seeing 38 new cases, and Beford County seeing 21 new cases. The highest spike was in Blair County, which saw an increase of 80 cases in Sunday's report and another 73 in Monday's figures.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 1,195 total cases (1,156 confirmed, 39 probable); 19,071 negatives; 31 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 21 new cases; 483 total cases (389 confirmed, 94 probable); 5,607 negatives; 8 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 73 new cases; 1,529 total cases (1,383 confirmed, 146 probable); 22,313 negatives; 32 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 25 new cases; 2,591 total cases (2,416 confirmed, 175 probable); 38,885 negatives; 81 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 5,036 total cases (4,881 confirmed, 155 probable); 55,519 negatives; 196 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 2,346 total cases (2,260 confirmed, 86 probable); 25,364 negatives; 55 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 99 total cases (83 confirmed, 16 probable); 1,590 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 1,055 total cases (954 confirmed, 101 probable); 8,123 negatives; 19 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 255 total cases (235 confirmed, 20 probable); 2,954 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 3,256 total cases (3,137 confirmed, 119 probable); 25,575 negatives; 67 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 471 total cases (440 confirmed, 31 probable); 8,207 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 382 total cases (343 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,425 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 56 new cases; 6,798 total cases (6,552 confirmed, 246 probable); 75,631 negatives; 207 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 2):
- 17013: 353 positives, 5,719 negatives - +11 since Oct. 30
- 17015: 195 positives, 2,914 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
- 17050: 415 positives, 5,483 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
- 17055: 391 positives, 6,683 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
- 17011: 399 positives, 6,721 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
- 17007: 32 positives, 730 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
- 17065: 37 positives, 476 negatives - +2 since Oct. 30
- 17324: 41 positives, 587 negatives - +2 since Oct. 30
- 17241: 118 positives, 1,649 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
- 17257: 347 positives, 2,095 negatives - +11 since Oct. 30
- 17240: 25 positives, 187 negatives - +1 since Oct. 30
- 17025: 146 positives, 2,080 negatives - +1 since Oct. 30
- 17070: 136 positives, 2,147 negatives - +6 since Oct. 30
- 17043: 40 positives, 872 negatives - +0 since Oct. 30
- 17019: 116 positives, 2,458 negatives - +3 since Oct. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 23-Oct. 29):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (80.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.3 (86.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.2 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.1 (73.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (68.5 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.0 (171.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.3 (80.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 104.6 (91.9 previous 7 days)
