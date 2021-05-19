DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 142 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (117) and confirmed positive tests (19), the county saw about 14% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 22.71. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 144.06.

There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down two from Tuesday), with three in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 46,038 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 88,981 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 42.32% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 71 new cases, Dauphin County 30 new cases and Blair County 19 new cases.

The DOH confirmed there were 1,257 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 54 new deaths in the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}