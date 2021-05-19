DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday.
Wednesday's report included 142 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (117) and confirmed positive tests (19), the county saw about 14% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 22.71. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 144.06.
There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down two from Tuesday), with three in intensive care units and four on ventilators.
As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 46,038 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 88,981 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 42.32% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 71 new cases, Dauphin County 30 new cases and Blair County 19 new cases.
The DOH confirmed there were 1,257 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 54 new deaths in the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 17 new cases; 9,465 total cases (7,838 confirmed, 1,627 probable); 35,789 negatives; 182 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,529 total cases (3,196 confirmed, 1,333 probable); 10,127 negatives; 138 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 19 new cases; 13,174 total cases (10,407 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 39,359 negatives; 334 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 25 new cases; 20,226 total cases (16,338 confirmed, 3,888 probable); 80,021 negatives; 520 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 30 new cases; 25,700 total cases (22,465 confirmed, 3,235 probable); 104,036 negatives; 546 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 15,109 total cases (12,842 confirmed, 2,267 probable); 51,482 negatives; 367 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,332 total cases (744 confirmed, 588 probable); 3,921 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 5,067 total cases (4,240 confirmed, 827 probable); 16,044 negatives; 130 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,108 total cases (1,904 confirmed, 204 probable); 5,239 negatives; 86 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 15,933 total cases (13,814 confirmed, 2,119 probable); 51,232 negatives; 286 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 5,346 total cases (5,053 confirmed, 293 probable); 14,425 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 3,779 total cases (2,949 confirmed, 830 probable); 10,722 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 71 new cases; 45,812 total cases (37,530 confirmed, 8,282 probable); 154,721 negatives; 804 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 19):
- 17013: 2,388 positives, 11,975 negatives - +13 since May 14
- 17015: 1,501 positives, 5,988 negatives - +10 since May 14
- 17050: 2,394 positives, 11,974 negatives - +3 since May 14
- 17055: 2,772 positives, 15,231 negatives - +16 since May 14
- 17011: 2,583 positives, 12,365 negatives - +4 since May 14
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,504 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17065: 250 positives, 1,073 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17324: 240 positives, 1,136 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17241: 637 positives, 2,892 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17257: 1,719 positives, 5,853 negatives - +6 since May 14
- 17240: 155 positives, 538 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17025: 1,075 positives, 4,786 negatives - +8 since May 14
- 17070: 1,066 positives, 4,667 negatives - +8 since May 14
- 17043: 366 positives, 1,760 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17019: 1,193 positives, 4,806 negatives - +15 since May 14
- 17266: 19 positives, 103 negatives - +0 since May 14
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 7-May 13):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (112.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.9 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.7 (95.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5,1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (103.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.5 (180.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (105.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.5 (137.4 previous 7 days)