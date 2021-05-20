DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

Thursday's report included 155 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (130) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw about 14% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 22.00. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 143.66.

There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (the same as Wednesday), with two in intensive care units and two on ventilators.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 44,968 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 91,773 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 43.65% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 56 new cases, Dauphin County 28 new cases and Blair County 25 new cases.

The DOH confirmed there were 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532. The DOH reported 40 new deaths for the state Thursday.