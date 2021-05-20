DOH: 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
Thursday's report included 155 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (130) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw about 14% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 22.00. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 143.66.
There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (the same as Wednesday), with two in intensive care units and two on ventilators.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 44,968 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 91,773 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 43.65% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 56 new cases, Dauphin County 28 new cases and Blair County 25 new cases.
The DOH confirmed there were 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532. The DOH reported 40 new deaths for the state Thursday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 9,475 total cases (7,847 confirmed, 1,628 probable); 35,837 negatives; 182 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 17 new cases; 4,546 total cases (3,207 confirmed, 1,339 probable); 10,145 negatives; 138 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 13,199 total cases (10,418 confirmed, 2,781 probable); 39,406 negatives; 334 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 25 new cases; 20,251 total cases (16,359 confirmed, 3,892 probable); 80,151 negatives; 520 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 28 new cases; 25,728 total cases (22,486 confirmed, 3,242 probable); 104,225 negatives; 546 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases; 15,128 total cases (12,847 confirmed, 2,281 probable); 51,528 negatives; 368 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,336 total cases (746 confirmed, 590 probable); 3,928 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 5,071 total cases (4,244 confirmed, 827 probable); 16,070 negatives; 131 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 2,110 total cases (1,906 confirmed, 204 probable); 5,243 negatives; 86 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 15,943 total cases (13,820 confirmed, 2,123 probable); 51,302 negatives; 286 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 5,353 total cases (5,060 confirmed, 293 probable); 14,438 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 3,782 total cases (2,949 confirmed, 833 probable); 10,740 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 56 new cases; 45,868 total cases (37,577 confirmed, 8,291 probable); 154,959 negatives; 806 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 20):
- 17013: 2,396 positives, 11,996 negatives - +21 since May 14
- 17015: 1,502 positives, 5,992 negatives - +11 since May 14
- 17050: 2,399 positives, 12,001 negatives - +8 since May 14
- 17055: 2,773 positives, 15,257 negatives - +17 since May 14
- 17011: 2,587 positives, 12,390 negatives - +8 since May 14
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,509 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17065: 251 positives, 1,073 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17324: 240 positives, 1,138 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17241: 637 positives, 2,896 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17257: 1,719 positives, 5,861 negatives - +6 since May 14
- 17240: 155 positives, 539 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17025: 1,075 positives, 4,792 negatives - +8 since May 14
- 17070: 1,068 positives, 4,677 negatives - +10 since May 14
- 17043: 366 positives, 1,765 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17019: 1,195 positives, 4,815 negatives - +17 since May 14
- 17266: 19 positives, 103 negatives - +0 since May 14
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 7-May 13):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (112.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.9 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.7 (95.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5,1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (103.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.5 (180.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (105.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.5 (137.4 previous 7 days)
