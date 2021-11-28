DOH: 248 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Cumberland County is still seeing the second highest increases of COVID-19 cases in the region, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Sunday that the county saw 248 new cases of the disease Friday and Saturday, with 151 of those cases reported Saturday. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases reported in the last two days (133) and the number of negative tests reported (186), the county saw about 41.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county has averaged about 40% percent positivity for the last few weeks since COVID-19 cases started increasing again, though home tests are more common than they were earlier in the pandemic, and residents may not be reporting their negative home tests.

The county is second only to York County in its case increases, with York County seeing 189 new cases and one new death in Sunday's report alone.

The department reported only a few deaths across the region on Sunday, with one new death each reported in York, Franklin, Adams and Perry counties.

Bucking a trend over the last few weekends, hospitalizations did drop slightly in Cumberland County. The county had four fewer hospitalizations from Friday, dropping to 105 patients overall in county hospitals. However, the number of adults in the ICU rose by four to 18 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators did drop by one patient to 15 in Sunday's data.

Of the currently staffed 113 adult ICU beds, 12 are still available in the county.

While Cumberland County saw a decrease, Dauphin County saw a significant increase in hospitalized patients. There were 144 patients hospitalized in Dauphin County hospitals Sunday, which is 19 more patients than on Friday. Of the patients, 40 were in the ICU (up two from Friday) and 25 were on ventilators (an increase of one from Friday). Of its 198 staffed beds, 32 were still available.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stayed the same in Franklin County over the holiday weekend, with 67 still in the hospital with the disease. Of those patients, 13 were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators - the same numbers as Friday. Of its 26 staffed ICU beds, only three were still available in Franklin County.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 26)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 135 total cases (130 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 41 cases in one week. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated (21.5%) with eight in an ICU and four on ventilators, 86 are nonvaccinated (63.7%) with 24 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 are unvaccinated adults (two in ICUs and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 15 COVID patients, 14 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, no on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Monday). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 64.9% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Monday).

Data on the CDC site will not be updated again until Monday.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 52 new cases; 14,617 total cases (11,821 confirmed, 2,796 probable); 44,904 negatives; 243 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated

52 new cases; 14,617 total cases (11,821 confirmed, 2,796 probable); 44,904 negatives; 243 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 7,685 total cases (5,215 confirmed, 2,470 probable); 12,853 negatives; 191 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 7,685 total cases (5,215 confirmed, 2,470 probable); 12,853 negatives; 191 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 35 new cases; 20,531 total cases (16,188 confirmed, 4,343 probable); 48,107 negatives; 429 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 20,531 total cases (16,188 confirmed, 4,343 probable); 48,107 negatives; 429 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 97 new cases; 31,357 total cases (24,217 confirmed, 7,140 probable); 105,223 negatives; 650 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated

97 new cases; 31,357 total cases (24,217 confirmed, 7,140 probable); 105,223 negatives; 650 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 66 new cases; 37,990 total cases (32,311 confirmed, 5,679 probable); 131,562 negatives; 691 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 37,990 total cases (32,311 confirmed, 5,679 probable); 131,562 negatives; 691 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 38 new cases; 23,844 total cases (19,077 confirmed, 4,767 probable); 65,333 negatives; 491 deaths (+1); 43.1% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 23,844 total cases (19,077 confirmed, 4,767 probable); 65,333 negatives; 491 deaths (+1); 43.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 2,609 total cases (1,278 confirmed, 1,331 probable); 5,097 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 2,609 total cases (1,278 confirmed, 1,331 probable); 5,097 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 7,561 total cases (6,161 confirmed, 1,400 probable); 21,372 negatives; 177 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 7,561 total cases (6,161 confirmed, 1,400 probable); 21,372 negatives; 177 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 3,306 total cases (3,015 confirmed, 291 probable); 6,838 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 3,306 total cases (3,015 confirmed, 291 probable); 6,838 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 22,790 total cases (19,454 confirmed, 3,336 probable); 64,372 negatives; 355 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 22,790 total cases (19,454 confirmed, 3,336 probable); 64,372 negatives; 355 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases; 8,123 total cases (7,668 confirmed, 455 probable); 17,956 negatives; 221 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 8,123 total cases (7,668 confirmed, 455 probable); 17,956 negatives; 221 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 5,882 total cases (4,549 confirmed, 1,333 probable); 13,787 negatives; 133 deaths (+1); 41.1% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 5,882 total cases (4,549 confirmed, 1,333 probable); 13,787 negatives; 133 deaths (+1); 41.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 189 new cases; 70,099 total cases (56,635 confirmed; 13,464 probable); 198,233 negatives; 1,065 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 28):

17013: 3,711 positives, 16,256 negatives - +17 since Nov. 26

17015: 2,220 positives, 7,979 negatives - +13 since Nov. 26

17050: 3,538 positives, 16,870 negatives - +21 since Nov. 26

17055: 3,955 positives, 18,874 negatives - +35 since Nov. 26

17011: 3,641 positives, 15,577 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17007: 543 positives, 2,069 negatives - +6 since Nov. 26

17065: 391 positives, 1,403 negatives - +4 since Nov. 26

17324: 430 positives, 1,438 negatives - +3 since Nov. 26

17241: 992 positives, 3,514 negatives - +2 since Nov. 26

17257: 2,490 positives, 7,902 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17240: 256 positives, 707 negatives - +8 since Nov. 26

17025: 1,675 positives, 6,429 negatives - +17 since Nov. 26

17070: 1,580 positives, 6,085 negatives - +11 since Nov. 26

17043: 540 positives, 2,328 negatives - +1 since Nov. 26

17019: 1,943 positives, 6,151 negatives - +13 since Nov. 26

17266: 34 positives, 138 negatives - +1 since Nov. 26

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)