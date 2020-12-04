DOH: 248 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 248 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six additional deaths.
Friday's report included data from 624 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (376) and confirmed positive tests (248), the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.
A pair of ZIP codes accounted for 38% of the new cases in the county Friday — 17013 (Carlisle area) had 47 new cases and 17055 (Upper Allen Township) had 48 new cases.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by one in Friday's update — there were 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 24 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, York County had 389 cases, Franklin County 189, Dauphin County had 154 cases, and Lebanon County 137 cases.
The department confirmed 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state in Friday's report. The Health Department also reported 169 deaths in the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 65 new cases; 2,292 total cases (2,168 confirmed, 124 probable); 23,010 negatives; 49 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 54 new cases; 1,737 total cases (1,301 confirmed, 436 probable); 6,689 negatives; 44 deaths (+4)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 118 new cases; 4,725 total cases (4,186 confirmed, 539 probable); 27,914 negatives; 78 deaths (+5)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 248 new cases; 5,973 total cases (5,437 confirmed, 536 probable); 51,060 negatives; 161 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 154 new cases; 8,618 total cases (8,342 confirmed, 276 probable); 68,309 negatives; 224 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 189 new cases; 5,232 total cases (4,964 confirmed, 268 probable); 31,789 negatives; 128 deaths (+3)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 356 total cases (241 confirmed, 115 probable); 2,180 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 48 new cases; 1,874 total cases (1,638 confirmed, 236 probable); 9,947 negatives; 62 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 16 new cases; 789 total cases (761 confirmed, 28 probable); 3,408 negatives; 17 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 137 new cases; 5,891 total cases (5,513 confirmed, 378 probable); 31,805 negatives; 119 deaths (+6)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 54 new cases; 2,054 total cases (1,972 confirmed, 82 probable); 9,640 negatives; 47 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 778 total cases (716 confirmed, 62 probable); 6,781 negatives; 14 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 389 new cases; 12,777 total cases (11,971 confirmed, 806 probable); 95,645 negatives; 260 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 4):
- 17013: 853 positives, 6,975 negatives - +111 since Nov. 30
- 17015: 499 positives, 3,627 negatives - +63 since Nov. 30
- 17050: 770 positives, 7,064 negatives - +82 since Nov. 30
- 17055: 947 positives, 10,461 negatives - +120 since Nov. 30
- 17011: 720 positives, 8,367 negatives - +66 since Nov. 30
- 17007: 122 positives, 917 negatives - +16 since Nov. 30
- 17065: 84 positives, 628 negatives - +9 since Nov. 30
- 17324: 69 positives, 733 negatives - +6 since Nov. 30
- 17241: 211 positives, 1,965 negatives - +26 since Nov. 30
- 17257: 693 positives, 3,184 negatives - +86 since Nov. 30
- 17240: 49 positives, 281 negatives - +9 since Nov. 30
- 17025: 302 positives, 2,760 negatives - +38 since Nov. 30
- 17070: 320 positives, 2,822 negatives - +44 since Nov. 30
- 17043: 92 positives, 1,102 negatives - +15 since Nov. 30
- 17019: 300 positives, 3,025 negatives - +43 since Nov. 30
- 17266: 8 positives, 68 negatives - +1 since Nov. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 49 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Nov. 27)
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 41 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 94 resident cases; 59 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- The Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)
