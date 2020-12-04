DOH: 248 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported Friday that Cumberland County saw 248 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six additional deaths.

Friday's report included data from 624 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (376) and confirmed positive tests (248), the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.

A pair of ZIP codes accounted for 38% of the new cases in the county Friday — 17013 (Carlisle area) had 47 new cases and 17055 (Upper Allen Township) had 48 new cases.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by one in Friday's update — there were 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 24 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 389 cases, Franklin County 189, Dauphin County had 154 cases, and Lebanon County 137 cases.

The department confirmed 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state in Friday's report. The Health Department also reported 169 deaths in the state.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 4):