DOH: 246 cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in two-day report

The state Department of Health reported a total of 246 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 11 deaths in Cumberland County over the past two days.

Updated numbers were not reported by the department on Thanksgiving Day, but Thursday's numbers were included in Friday's report.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by two over the Thanksgiving holiday to bring the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county to 57, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

The county's 14-day per-capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at 604.65 and its seven-day rate of cases sits at 116.29.

Judging by just the number of negative tests reported for the two-day period (629) and confirmed positive tests (219) reported, the county saw about 26% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region saw 2,156 new cases over the two-day period. York County saw the greatest increase with 443 cases. Other counties seeing a triple-digit, two-day case counts include: Bedford County, 141; Blair County, 288; Dauphin County, 305; Franklin County, 165; Lebanon County, 170 and Mifflin County, 174.

