DOH: 24 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County from combined Sunday-Monday report

Cumberland and Lebanon counties each had 24 new cases of COVID-19 as York County saw another jump of 92 new cases in a combined Sunday to Monday report from the state Department of Health.

The department started Monday with foregoing a Sunday update to provide a combined report each Monday, likely until the end of the pandemic, assuming a second wave does not hit Pennsylvania.

The latest report, and archived reports, show Cumberland County had 12 new cases Sunday, which is a collection from Saturday data, and 12 new cases Monday, which collects data from Sunday. Lebanon County was also nearly evenly split with 10 new cases Sunday and 14 new cases Monday.

York County saw 42 new cases Sunday and 50 new cases Monday as it continues to see spikes of cases a few days after its own record of 129 new cases in a single day set Saturday.

Dauphin County reportedly a lower than average two-day total of 21 new cases, with nine of those cases coming from Sunday.

Other two-day increases include 15 in Blair County (10 of which were from Sunday), 16 in Franklin County (eight of which were from Sunday), 10 in Bedford County (nine of which were from Sunday) and eight in Adams County (three of which were from Sunday).