DOH: 24 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County from combined Sunday-Monday report

Cumberland and Lebanon counties each had 24 new cases of COVID-19 as York County saw another jump of 92 new cases in a combined Sunday to Monday report from the state Department of Health.
The department started Monday with foregoing a Sunday update to provide a combined report each Monday, likely until the end of the pandemic, assuming a second wave does not hit Pennsylvania.
The latest report, and archived reports, show Cumberland County had 12 new cases Sunday, which is a collection from Saturday data, and 12 new cases Monday, which collects data from Sunday. Lebanon County was also nearly evenly split with 10 new cases Sunday and 14 new cases Monday.
York County saw 42 new cases Sunday and 50 new cases Monday as it continues to see spikes of cases a few days after its own record of 129 new cases in a single day set Saturday.
Dauphin County reportedly a lower than average two-day total of 21 new cases, with nine of those cases coming from Sunday.
Other two-day increases include 15 in Blair County (10 of which were from Sunday), 16 in Franklin County (eight of which were from Sunday), 10 in Bedford County (nine of which were from Sunday) and eight in Adams County (three of which were from Sunday).
Overall across the state, there were 638 new cases Sunday and 620 new cases Monday, bringing the two-day total to 1,258 new cases.
The Department of Health noted these cases may be lower than what they should be because Philadelphia cases were not included in these tallies due to reporting delays in the county. Two-day totals for Philadelphia will be included in Tuesday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 14 with two-day totals):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 742 total cases (719 confirmed, 23 probable); 14,249 negatives; 24 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 212 total cases (184 confirmed, 28 probable); 4,048 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 532 total cases (510 confirmed, 22 probable); 15,230 negatives; 13 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 24 new cases; 1,685 total cases (1,595 confirmed, 90 probable); 26,295 negatives; 73 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 3,580 total cases (3,488 confirmed, 92 probable); 39,597 negatives; 169 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 1,658 total cases (1,589 confirmed, 69 probable); 18,411 negatives; 49 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 40 total cases (38 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,086 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -1 new case; 392 total cases (381 confirmed, 11 probable); 5,171 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 167 total cases (159 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,029 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 24 new cases; 1,838 total cases (1,767 confirmed, 71 probable); 17,588 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases; 195 total cases (188 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,937 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 188 total cases (170 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,619 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 92 new cases; 4,216 total cases (4,112 confirmed, 104 probable); 53,275 negatives; 132 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 12):
- 17013: 226 positives, 4,111 negatives - +10 since Sept. 11
- 17015: 103 positives, 2,113 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17050: 226 positives, 3,305 negatives - +7 since Sept. 11
- 17055: 249 positives, 4,210 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17011: 289 positives, 4,848 negatives - +3 since Sept. 11
- 17007: 19 positives, 484 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17065: 20 positives, 317 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17324: 30 positives, 413 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
- 17241: 67 positives, 1,273 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17257: 265 positives, 1,344 negatives - +3 since Sept. 11
- 17240: 19 positives, 139 negatives - +0 since Sept. 11
- 17025: 92 positives, 1,396 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17070: 95 positives, 1,431 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
- 17043: 29 positives, 605 negatives - +2 since Sept. 11
- 17019: 63 positives, 1,564 negatives - +1 since Sept. 11
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 68 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 4-10):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 39.1 (43.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.4 (96.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29.0 (31.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.5 (58.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.9 (36.8 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 41.0 (32.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.0 (8.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.4 (85.7 previous 7 days)
Concerned about COVID-19?
