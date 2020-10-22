DOH: 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

In Thursday's report, Lebanon County saw a spike of 54 new cases, and with only a little less than 300 tests reported overall, its rate of positivity Thursday was 19%.

Lebanon wasn't the only county in the region to see an above-average spike. Huntingdon County also saw 40 new cases, a day after it had 43 new cases. Huntingdon often doesn't have as many tests reported as other counties, and the spikes mean that county's rate of positivity Thursday was 42%.

Dauphin and York counties remain relatively high in their new case counts, with Dauphin County seeing 36 new cases and two new deaths, and York County seeing 52 new cases and one new death.

Other double-digit increases include 11 new cases in Bedford County, 23 new cases and one new death in Blair County, 16 new cases in Franklin County and 12 new cases in Mifflin County.

Though only a few of the counties in the region saw increases higher than average, the state as a whole saw the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began in March. Some of the 2,063 new cases Thursday are due to a data file that should have been counted in Wednesday's numbers, but the state did not specify how many cases that involved.