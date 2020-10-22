DOH: 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

Cumberland County has yet to see another spike along the lines of Tuesday's numbers, though other areas of the southcentral region are not fairing well with the number of new cases nor the rate of positivity.
Cumberland County saw 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health. That's double the 12 seen in Wednesday's report and a drop in the bucket to the 95 reported Tuesday. However, similar to Wednesday's report, there were fewer total tests reported compared to Tuesday.
In looking at both the positive and negative tests reported, Cumberland County in Thursday's report saw 9.5% of its tests come back positive. That's not as high as the 20% on Tuesday, but it's much higher than the average 4 to 4.5% the county usually sees.
It's also a level that is concerning for the state Department of Health. Usually 5% is enough to warrant being watched by the state, and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday announced that there will be an outdoor testing clinic in Lebanon County that they hope will help contain the recent rapid increase of COVID-19 cases there. The department said that this week, Lebanon County has the fifth-highest percent-positivity at 8.2%, up from 7.4% the previous week.
Cumberland County's rate is likewise expected to rise when the department updates its early warning dashboard this week.
In Thursday's report, Lebanon County saw a spike of 54 new cases, and with only a little less than 300 tests reported overall, its rate of positivity Thursday was 19%.
Lebanon wasn't the only county in the region to see an above-average spike. Huntingdon County also saw 40 new cases, a day after it had 43 new cases. Huntingdon often doesn't have as many tests reported as other counties, and the spikes mean that county's rate of positivity Thursday was 42%.
Dauphin and York counties remain relatively high in their new case counts, with Dauphin County seeing 36 new cases and two new deaths, and York County seeing 52 new cases and one new death.
Other double-digit increases include 11 new cases in Bedford County, 23 new cases and one new death in Blair County, 16 new cases in Franklin County and 12 new cases in Mifflin County.
Though only a few of the counties in the region saw increases higher than average, the state as a whole saw the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began in March. Some of the 2,063 new cases Thursday are due to a data file that should have been counted in Wednesday's numbers, but the state did not specify how many cases that involved.
Thursday's report included 128 new cases in Allegheny County, 107 new cases in Luzerne County, 111 new cases in Philadelphia County and 117 new cases in Westmoreland County.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 22):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 1,044 total cases (1,008 confirmed, 36 probable); 18,070 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 359 total cases (293 confirmed, 66 probable); 5,255 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 1,100 total cases (1,050 confirmed, 50 probable); 20,457 negatives; 27 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 24 new cases; 2,385 total cases (2,228 confirmed, 157 probable); 36,231 negatives; 78 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 36 new cases; 4,522 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 129 probable); 51,831 negatives; 192 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 2,047 total cases (1,969 confirmed, 78 probable); 24,211 negatives; 54 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 65 total cases (62 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,498 negatives; 3 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 40 new cases; 808 total cases (751 confirmed, 57 probable); 7,432 negatives; 11 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 221 total cases (207 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,789 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 54 new cases; 2,725 total cases (2,622 confirmed, 103 probable); 23,233 negatives; 66 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 12 new cases; 343 total cases (319 confirmed, 24 probable); 7,718 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 339 total cases (305 confirmed, 34 probable); 4,988 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 52 new cases; 6,065 total cases (5,853 confirmed, 212 probable); 70,753 negatives; 197 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 22):
- 17013: 300 positives, 5,352 negatives - +14 since Oct. 16
- 17015: 172 positives, 2,716 negatives - +12 since Oct. 16
- 17050: 375 positives, 5,059 negatives - +87 since Oct. 16
- 17055: 363 positives, 6,213 negatives - +17 since Oct. 16
- 17011: 364 positives, 6,224 negatives - +13 since Oct. 16
- 17007: 23 positives, 678 negatives - +1 since Oct. 16
- 17065: 30 positives, 438 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17324: 37 positives, 555 negatives - +2 since Oct. 16
- 17241: 104 positives, 1,578 negatives - +7 since Oct. 16
- 17257: 314 positives, 1,911 negatives - +15 since Oct. 16
- 17240: 22 positives, 177 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17025: 133 positives, 1,930 negatives - +10 since Oct. 16
- 17070: 121 positives, 1,956 negatives - +12 since Oct. 16
- 17043: 39 positives, 792 negatives - +1 since Oct. 16
- 17019: 93 positives, 2,295 negatives - +4 since Oct. 16
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 9-Oct. 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (57.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.7 (54.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.9 (70.0 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.0 (42.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.4 (109 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78 (39 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.9% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.0 (70.0 previous 7 days)
