DOH: 24 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday as rates continue to rise

Cumberland County's rates of positive test results for COVID-19 continued to rise in Friday's report from the state Department of Health, now matching numbers and rates it hasn't seen since May.

The DOH reported Friday that there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, the second-highest single-day total for the county since the pandemic started (on April 29, the county reported 28 new cases of the virus).

The county has had only eight days of 20 or more new cases reported during the pandemic, three of those coming in the last 10 days. It reported 284 results in Friday's report, with 8.5% of those reported results showing positive.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 13.57, the highest rate since May 3.

In the past 14 days, 160 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.15 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 21.

The county also reported one new death in Friday's report, bringing its total to 70 deaths overall during the pandemic.