DOH: 24 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday as rates continue to rise

Cumberland County's rates of positive test results for COVID-19 continued to rise in Friday's report from the state Department of Health, now matching numbers and rates it hasn't seen since May.
The DOH reported Friday that there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, the second-highest single-day total for the county since the pandemic started (on April 29, the county reported 28 new cases of the virus).
The county has had only eight days of 20 or more new cases reported during the pandemic, three of those coming in the last 10 days. It reported 284 results in Friday's report, with 8.5% of those reported results showing positive.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 13.57, the highest rate since May 3.
In the past 14 days, 160 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.15 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest per-capita rate since May 21.
The county also reported one new death in Friday's report, bringing its total to 70 deaths overall during the pandemic.
The southcentral region reported 124 new positives in Friday's report, with Franklin (30), Dauphin (19 cases) and York (21) counties each reaching double digits in the report.
The southcentral region's 7-day rolling average of new cases has gone from 78 on July 1 to 97 as of Friday, the highest seven-day average since May 13.
Statewide, the DOH reported 1,213 new positives and 22 new deaths Friday, the highest single-day increase for the state since May 10. The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions accounted for 755 of those cases (62 percent), 291 out of the six-county Pittsburgh region and 464 out of the four-county Philadelphia region.
The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions (the cities and surrounding counties) had been accounting for more than 50% of the state's positives in the last two weeks.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 441 total cases (424 confirmed, 17 probable); 7,345 negatives; 17 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 112 total cases (105 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,361 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 165 total cases (152 confirmed, 13 probable); 8,833 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 24 new cases; 1,090 total cases (1,027 confirmed, 63 probable); 16,005 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 2,499 total cases (2,434 confirmed, 65 probable); 24,060 negatives; 152 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 30 new cases; 1,176 total cases (1,130 confirmed, 46 probable); 11,385 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new case; 20 total cases (18 confirmed, 2 probable); 699 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new case; 276 total cases (268 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,671 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 122 total cases (115 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,229 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 1,533 total cases (1,469 confirmed, 64 probable); 11,396 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new case; 87 total cases (83 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,698 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new case; 105 total cases (97 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,290 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 2,119 total cases (2,070 confirmed, 49 probable); 30,429 negatives; 79 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 24):
- 17013: 154 positives, 2,572 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,239 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 137 positives, 1,839 negatives - +4 since July 22
- 17055: 139 positives, 2,321 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17011: 196 positives, 3,252 negatives - +3 since July 22
- 17007: 9 positives, 276 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 11 positives, 187 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 239 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 47 positives, 944 negatives - +10 since July 22
- 17257: 208 positives, 825 negatives - +10 since July 22
- 17240: 15 positives, 89 negatives - +2 since July 19
- 17025: 50 positives, 841 negatives - +2 since July 22
- 17070: 51 positives, 899 negatives - +2 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 379 negatives
- 17019: 34 positives, 938 negatives - +1 since July 22
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
