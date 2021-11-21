DOH: 236 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County as hospitalizations jump

Cumberland County continues to average about 100 new cases of COVID-19 a day as hospitalizations also saw a jump over the weekend.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday that Cumberland County had 236 new cases of COVID-19. Though no new deaths were reported, that case count is back up to the number of cases reported six weeks ago before cases started falling and plateauing in the Midstate.

Of the new cases, however, the percent positivity is also high. According to the department, the county had 172 confirmed positive cases but only had 238 negative tests also reported over the last two days. Judging by just those two numbers, about 42% of the tests in the county came back positive.

The department last week started counting reinfections as new cases, which may account for some of the increase in numbers and gap in percent positivity.

With this increase in cases, the county is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

The department reported that there were 93 people in Cumberland County hospitals with COVID-19 - a jump of five patients since Friday. Of those patients, 15 are in the ICU (an increase of two patients) and 13 are on ventilators (also an increase of two). Of the 112 ICU beds available in the county, there are five still available for patients.

Cumberland County wasn't the only county to see an increase in hospitalizations. Dauphin County's patient data also increased by five to 130 total patients, with 36 of them in the ICU (an increase of eight since Friday) and 17 on ventilators (a decrease of one). Of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds, there are 25 still open.

Franklin County saw a slight decrease in its total number of patients (down to 45 from 46), but it did see the number of adults in the ICU grow by two to 10 patients Sunday. Five remain on ventilators, and there are only three beds available of the 29 currently staffed ICU beds in the county.

With the latest figures, Cumberland County had one of the highest new-case counts in the region, with only Blair County (248 new cases) and York County (518 new cases) seeing more. Though Dauphin County saw only 192 new cases of COVID-19, it did see seven new deaths reported since Friday. York County also saw seven new deaths associated with the disease.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of 6 from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 94 total cases (93 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated (22.3%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators, 59 are nonvaccinated (62.7%) with 14 adults in an ICU and 8 adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Two are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 74.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 21) *2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 79 new cases; 14,337 total cases (11,623 confirmed, 2,714 probable); 44,723 negatives; 241 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

79 new cases; 14,337 total cases (11,623 confirmed, 2,714 probable); 44,723 negatives; 241 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 74 new cases; 7,539 total cases (5,119 confirmed, 2,420 probable); 12,789 negatives; 187 deaths (+2); 35.5% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 7,539 total cases (5,119 confirmed, 2,420 probable); 12,789 negatives; 187 deaths (+2); 35.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 248 new cases; 19,918 total cases (15,708 confirmed, 4,210 probable); 47,928 negatives; 421 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated

248 new cases; 19,918 total cases (15,708 confirmed, 4,210 probable); 47,928 negatives; 421 deaths (+1); 47% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 236 new cases; 30,557 total cases (23,666 confirmed, 6,891 probable); 104,365 negatives; 646 deaths; 64.3% of county population vaccinated

236 new cases; 30,557 total cases (23,666 confirmed, 6,891 probable); 104,365 negatives; 646 deaths; 64.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 192 new cases; 37,274 total cases (31,721 confirmed, 5,553 probable); 130,774 negatives; 684 deaths (+7); 59.9% of county population vaccinated

192 new cases; 37,274 total cases (31,721 confirmed, 5,553 probable); 130,774 negatives; 684 deaths (+7); 59.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 118 new cases; 23,362 total cases (18,768 confirmed, 4,594 probable); 65,112 negatives; 482 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

118 new cases; 23,362 total cases (18,768 confirmed, 4,594 probable); 65,112 negatives; 482 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 33 new cases; 2,543 total cases (1,249 confirmed, 1,294 probable); 5,075 negatives; 38 deaths; 32.3% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 2,543 total cases (1,249 confirmed, 1,294 probable); 5,075 negatives; 38 deaths; 32.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 50 new cases; 7,391 total cases (6,023 confirmed, 1,368 probable); 21,143 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 7,391 total cases (6,023 confirmed, 1,368 probable); 21,143 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 25 new cases; 3,190 total cases (2,907 confirmed, 283 probable); 6,816 negatives; 122 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 3,190 total cases (2,907 confirmed, 283 probable); 6,816 negatives; 122 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 121 new cases; 22,259 total cases (18,993 confirmed, 3,266 probable); 64,133 negatives; 352 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated

121 new cases; 22,259 total cases (18,993 confirmed, 3,266 probable); 64,133 negatives; 352 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 74 new cases; 7,900 total cases (7,455 confirmed, 445 probable); 17,862 negatives; 220 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 7,900 total cases (7,455 confirmed, 445 probable); 17,862 negatives; 220 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 33 new cases; 5,721 total cases (4,415 confirmed, 1,306 probable); 13,691 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 5,721 total cases (4,415 confirmed, 1,306 probable); 13,691 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 518 new cases; 68,294 total cases (55,231 confirmed; 13,063 probable); 197,448 negatives; 1,052 deaths (+7); 56.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 21):

17013: 3,631 positives, 16,154 negatives - +33 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,159 positives, 7,922 negatives - +13 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,438 positives, 16,620 negatives - +23 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,858 positives, 18,741 negatives - +24 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,599 positives, 15,449 negatives - +20 since Nov. 19

17007: 527 positives, 2,051 negatives - +9 since Nov. 19

17065: 374 positives, 1,398 negatives - +5 since Nov. 19

17324: 420 positives, 1,427 negatives - +5 since Nov. 19

17241: 969 positives, 3,498 negatives - +5 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,448 positives, 7,880 negatives - +16 since Nov. 19

17240: 245 positives, 711 negatives - +4 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,639 positives, 6,386 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,547 positives, 6,049 negatives - +6 since Nov. 19

17043: 531 positives, 2,305 negatives - +5 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,884 positives, 6,111 negatives - +24 since Nov. 19

17266: 32 positives, 137 negatives - +1 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)