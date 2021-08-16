DOH: 23 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The State Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday, with hospitalizations in the county increasing for the fourth straight day.
Monday's report included 178 total test results, with 6 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (155) and confirmed positive tests (17), the county saw 9.9% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 28 in Monday's report, an increase of 3 from Sunday and 11 since Friday, with seven in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That's the highest number of hospitalizations for the county since June 30 (30 patients).
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.4% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 68.3 (up from 63.1 the previous week).
The Health Department reported 5,591 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state since Friday's report. An additional 9 deaths have been reported since Friday to bring the statewide death toll to 27,966.
The southcentral region reported 229 cases Monday, with more than half of the cases coming from two of the region's 13 counties. York County reported 65 new cases and Dauphin County reported 59.
The CDC labels Cumberland County as having "substantial" transmission of the virus — one step below "high," which is the level transmission for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 55.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.7% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 83.4% of genetically-sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 7, marking an increase from the 81.7% estimated for the week ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 86.5% of genetically-sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 84.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 12 new cases; 10,118 total cases (8,341 confirmed, 1,777 probable); 39,762 negatives; 190 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,859 total cases (3,375 confirmed, 1,484 probable); 10,825 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 13,725 total cases (10,767 confirmed, 2,958 probable); 42,073 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 23 new cases; 21,441 total cases (17,200 confirmed, 4,241 probable); 88,545 negatives; 532 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 59 new cases; 27,245 total cases (23,641 confirmed, 3,604 probable); 114,766 negatives; 570 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 25 new cases; 15,947 total cases (13,503 confirmed, 2,444 probable); 58,651 negatives; 377 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,408 total cases (786 confirmed, 622 probable); 4,375 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 5,257 total cases (4,411 confirmed, 846 probable); 17,610 negatives; 136 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,186 total cases (1,974 confirmed, 212 probable); 5,850 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 22 new cases; 16,621 total cases (14,369 confirmed, 2,252 probable); 57,340 negatives; 299 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,507 total cases (5,200 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,914 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,966 total cases (3,084 confirmed, 882 probable); 11,642 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 65 new cases; 48,557 total cases (39,490 confirmed, 9,067 probable); 171,790 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 16):
- 17013: 2,580 positives, 13,452 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,575 positives, 6,674 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,498 positives, 13,663 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,883 positives, 16,393 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,712 positives, 13,415 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 389 positives, 1,679 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 264 positives, 1,188 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,270 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 679 positives, 3,108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,814 positives, 6,737 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 609 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,135 positives, 5,304 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,113 positives, 5,151 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 382 positives, 1,961 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,267 positives, 5,265 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)
