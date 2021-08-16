DOH: 23 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The State Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday, with hospitalizations in the county increasing for the fourth straight day.

Monday's report included 178 total test results, with 6 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (155) and confirmed positive tests (17), the county saw 9.9% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 28 in Monday's report, an increase of 3 from Sunday and 11 since Friday, with seven in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That's the highest number of hospitalizations for the county since June 30 (30 patients).

Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.4% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 68.3 (up from 63.1 the previous week).

The Health Department reported 5,591 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state since Friday's report. An additional 9 deaths have been reported since Friday to bring the statewide death toll to 27,966.