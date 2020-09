DOH: 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County. That's the highest single-day new case total for the county since July 28.

In the past 14 days, 161 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.54 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 12.86, it's highest rate since Aug. 2.

The DOH reports Friday nine patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the state DOH's weekly update for its COVID-19 Early-Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 2.5% for the week of Sept. 11-17, down from 4.2% the previous week. The county's incidence rate remained at 29 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Southcentral region, York County saw its positivity rate rise .4% to 7.8% and its incidence rate jumped to 85.2 (up from 69.4). Lebanon County saw a 1.8% bump in its percent positivity up to 6.1% and a 31.9 bump in its incidence rate up to 72.9.