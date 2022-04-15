DOH: 23 COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Friday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, up one from Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.3.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 23 cases for Cumberland County Thursday, the highest single-day number since March 7. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 12.9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed at eight patients Friday, with six of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 15 patients Friday, with 32 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 15)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 11)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.6% for the week of April 1-7, up from 3.1% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.3% two weeks ago and 2.6% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8, up from 14.6 the previous week, 16.6 two weeks ago and 17.4 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 3.8% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 30.1.

Bradford County tops the state in percent positivity at 6.8% and in incidence rate at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 13)

In its weekly update for the 31st week of the school year, the department reported eight cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 30-April 5, an increase from the previous week's total of two cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,567.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 507 cases reported during the week of March 30-April 5, up from an increase of 458 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,190.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 15):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 24,804 total cases (20,887 confirmed, 3,917 probable); 47,590 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 24,804 total cases (20,887 confirmed, 3,917 probable); 47,590 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,974 total cases (7,398 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,665 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,974 total cases (7,398 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,665 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 29,689 total cases (23,863 confirmed, 5,826 probable); 50,430 negatives; 611 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 29,689 total cases (23,863 confirmed, 5,826 probable); 50,430 negatives; 611 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 23 new cases; 51,009 total cases (38,855 confirmed, 12,154 probable); 111,823 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.5% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 51,009 total cases (38,855 confirmed, 12,154 probable); 111,823 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 59,119 total cases (49,415 confirmed, 9,704 probable); 136,774 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 59,119 total cases (49,415 confirmed, 9,704 probable); 136,774 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 40,344 total cases (33,543 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,321 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 40,344 total cases (33,543 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,321 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 4,125 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,415 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 4,125 total cases (2,242 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,415 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 11,509 total cases (9,581 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,734 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 11,509 total cases (9,581 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,734 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 4,767 total cases (4,390 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,270 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 4,767 total cases (4,390 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,270 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 36,594 total cases (31,743 confirmed, 4,851 probable); 66,990 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 36,594 total cases (31,743 confirmed, 4,851 probable); 66,990 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,286 total cases (11,670 confirmed, 616 probable); 18,458 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,286 total cases (11,670 confirmed, 616 probable); 18,458 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,835 total cases (6,954 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,683 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,835 total cases (6,954 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,683 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 39 new cases; 118,775 total cases (99,373 confirmed; 19,402 probable); 207,644 negatives; 1,494 deaths (+1); 59% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (26.3 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (14.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (11.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.9 (13.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (14.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (4.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.8 (18.3 previous 7 days)

