DOH: 225 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths for Cumberland County in Wednesday's report

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 225 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (399) and confirmed positive tests (202), the county saw about 34% of its tests come back positive Wednesday.

Wednesday's report marks the 23rd straight day with a death related to COVID-19 in the county. For December, the county has reported 131 deaths in 23 days after reporting 53 deaths in 30 days in November.

There were 183 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report, an increase of six patients since Tuesday. Of those, 29 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 565 new cases and 11 additional deaths Wednesday, Dauphin County 254 cases, Adams County 145 cases, Lebanon County 135 cases, Franklin County 117 cases, Blair County 105 cases, and Mifflin County 101 cases.

The Health Department confirmed Tuesday 9,605 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday in addition to 230 new deaths. It's been seven days since the state reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 23):

