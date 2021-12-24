DOH: 223 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations sit at 143

Coming off a week where the state Department of Health listed a mid-week data dump from a health organization, coupled with the arrival of the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, Cumberland County and some of its surrounding counties continued a steady increase in case counts Friday.

The DOH said a data update from a Central Pa. health care system Wednesday resulted in elevated case counts for Cumberland, York, Adams, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. The DOH said the data dump changes included: York County 1,023 backlogged cases, Franklin 819 backlogged cases, Adams 524 backlogged cases and Cumberland, Lancaster and Lebanon a little more than 100 backlogged cases.

Case counts have continued to increase for those counties throughout the week, including 1,773 cases reported for York County Thursday. Friday's update included 200+ cases for each of those counties as well, including 460 new cases in Franklin County.

With the omicron variant, which studies suggest is much more contagious than the delta variant, comprising more than 75% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. last week, the CDC has said case counts should begin to surge in the U.S.

Cumberland County reported 223 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Friday's update. That's the third straight day in the county with 200+ cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was at 143 in Friday's report, and increase of three since Thursday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 133.4 (the highest rate since Jan. 20), the 36th straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 20 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 52 deaths in the first 23 days of December. In its weekly update Tuesday, the Department of Health said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

Friday's report included 316 test results for Cumberland County, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (93) and confirmed positive tests (191), the county saw 67.3% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (a decrease of four since Thursday), with eight of 45 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 24 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 172 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an decrease of 10 since Thursday), with 19 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 105 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 40 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

With the department listing a data dump from a health care system as the reason, several counties in the southcentral region of the state continued with steep jumps in COVID-19 case counts Thursday.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.8% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 22)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 159 total cases (154 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (23 are unknown status), 29 are fully vaccinated (21%) with four in an ICU and four on ventilators; 107 are nonvaccinated (78.7%) with 29 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 19 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 24):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 236 new cases; 17,335 total cases (14,177 confirmed, 3,158 probable); 45,303 negatives; 266 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

236 new cases; 17,335 total cases (14,177 confirmed, 3,158 probable); 45,303 negatives; 266 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 8,540 total cases (5,778 confirmed, 2,762 probable); 13,245 negatives; 220 deaths (+2); 36.8% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 8,540 total cases (5,778 confirmed, 2,762 probable); 13,245 negatives; 220 deaths (+2); 36.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 65 new cases; 22,660 total cases (17,901 confirmed, 4,759 probable); 49,239 negatives; 493 deaths (+3); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

65 new cases; 22,660 total cases (17,901 confirmed, 4,759 probable); 49,239 negatives; 493 deaths (+3); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 223 new cases; 35,395 total cases (27,221 confirmed, 8,174 probable); 108,102 negatives; 708 deaths (+1); 64.1% of county population vaccinated

223 new cases; 35,395 total cases (27,221 confirmed, 8,174 probable); 108,102 negatives; 708 deaths (+1); 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 219 new cases; 41,975 total cases (35,474 confirmed, 6,501 probable); 134,468 negatives; 745 deaths (+1); 58.2% of county population vaccinated

219 new cases; 41,975 total cases (35,474 confirmed, 6,501 probable); 134,468 negatives; 745 deaths (+1); 58.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 460 new cases; 28,513 total cases (22,113 confirmed, 5,400 probable); 65,570 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

460 new cases; 28,513 total cases (22,113 confirmed, 5,400 probable); 65,570 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 28 new cases; 3,068 total cases (1,471 confirmed, 1,597 probable); 5,172 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 3,068 total cases (1,471 confirmed, 1,597 probable); 5,172 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 48 new cases; 8,323 total cases (6,803 confirmed, 1,520 probable); 22,309 negatives; 198 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 8,323 total cases (6,803 confirmed, 1,520 probable); 22,309 negatives; 198 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 3,730 total cases (3,414 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,951 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 3,730 total cases (3,414 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,951 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 200 new cases; 26,058 total cases (22,289 confirmed, 3,769 probable); 65,127 negatives; 389 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated

200 new cases; 26,058 total cases (22,289 confirmed, 3,769 probable); 65,127 negatives; 389 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 41 new cases; 9,028 total cases (8,545 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,296 negatives; 236 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 9,028 total cases (8,545 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,296 negatives; 236 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 6,641 total cases (5,170 confirmed, 1,471 probable); 14,206 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 6,641 total cases (5,170 confirmed, 1,471 probable); 14,206 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 655 new cases; 81,411 total cases (66,395 confirmed; 15,016 probable); 201,303 negatives; 1,171 deaths (+6); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 24):

17013: 4,134 positives, 16,655 negatives - +130 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,513 positives, 8,204 negatives - +86 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,922 positives, 17,485 negatives - +97 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,412 positives, 19,271 negatives - +126 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,966 positives, 15,990 negatives - +105 since Dec. 17

17007: 618 positives, 2,145 negatives - +25 since Dec. 17

17065: 466 positives, 1,445 negatives - +19 since Dec. 17

17324: 515 positives, 1,450 negatives - +40 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,159 positives, 3,544 negatives - +62 since Dec. 17

17257: 3,078 positives, 7,981 negatives - +377 since Dec. 17

17240: 318 positives, 722 negatives - +42 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,873 positives, 6,701 negatives - +51 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,771 positives, 6,240 negatives - +52 since Dec. 17

17043: 602 positives, 2,391 negatives - +18 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,178 positives, 6,311 negatives - +64 since Dec. 17

17266: 43 positives, 148 negatives - +4 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

