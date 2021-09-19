DOH: 221 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

While the number of deaths and cases continue to rise, the number of those hospitalized remained the same as Friday's numbers. According to the state 72 patients were in hospitals in the county with COVID-19, with 19 adults in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

According to the state's dashboard, there are only eight adult ICU beds left of the 107 currently staffed across the county. The state also reported there were 37 medical/surgical beds remaining, as well as 13 airborne isolation beds.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.

That one-week total is higher than the total number of cases reported in December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.

In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.