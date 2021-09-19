DOH: 221 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Six counties in the Southcentral Pennsylvania region, four of which are in the Midstate, reported at least one new death linked to COVID-19 over the weekend.
In the the state Department of Health's update Sunday to its online dashboard, Cumberland, Dauphin, Bedford and Blair counties each had one new death, while Franklin County had two new deaths and York County had three new deaths reported over the last two days.
Cumberland County's new death was in Saturday's update, as was 130 new cases of COVID-19. The county would see 221 new cases overall over the weekend, which ended the streak of 100+ cases at five straight days. However, data updated on Sundays and Mondays tend to be lower due to lower overall reporting drops over the weekend.
Comparing just the number of confirmed cases (202) in the county and the number of negative tests (626) reported over the weekend, about 24.4% of all tests came back positive.
In addition to deaths, the highest increases of COVID-19 cases were located in the Midstate, compared with the larger region designated by the state.
York County had the highest increase at 408 new cases, while Dauphin County had 282 new cases, Franklin County had 228 new cases, Lebanon County had 152 new cases and Adams County had 113 new cases in the last two days. Perry County also saw 55 new cases in two days.
While the number of deaths and cases continue to rise, the number of those hospitalized remained the same as Friday's numbers. According to the state 72 patients were in hospitals in the county with COVID-19, with 19 adults in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
According to the state's dashboard, there are only eight adult ICU beds left of the 107 currently staffed across the county. The state also reported there were 37 medical/surgical beds remaining, as well as 13 airborne isolation beds.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
That one-week total is higher than the total number of cases reported in December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5-18-year-olds. The state is reporting the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
School district case counts (updated Sept. 18)
Big Spring School District: 8 (active cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 17)
Carlisle Area School District: 5 new cases were reported Sept. 17 for 39 cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 17
Camp Hill School District: 9 cases as of Sept. 18
Cumberland Valley School District: 37 cases (reporting cases with school exposure) from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17
Mechanicsburg Area School District: 21 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 17
Shippensburg Area School District: 48 as of Sept. 13
South Middleton School District: 23 total as of Sept. 13
West Shore School District: 64 student cases and 5 staff cases (active cases in the past 14 days as of Sept. 16)
Penn State Health update (Sept. 17)
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 92 total cases (84 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 14 are fully-vaccinated individuals (16.7%) and 46 are non-vaccinated (54.8%) and 24 are unknown status patients (28.6%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients, five are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated or status unknown (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.8% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.8% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 19) *2-day totals:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 113 new cases; 11,500 total cases (9,452 confirmed, 2,048 probable); 42,457 negatives; 194 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 96 new cases; 5,563 total cases (3,801 confirmed, 1,762 probable); 11,605 negatives; 149 deaths (+1); 32.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 99 new cases; 14,875 total cases (11,637 confirmed, 3,238 probable); 44,654 negatives; 350 deaths (+1); 44.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 221 new cases; 24,081 total cases (19,151 confirmed, 4,930 probable); 94,208 negatives; 553 deaths (+1); 58.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 282 new cases; 30,276 total cases (26,089 confirmed, 4,187 probable); 120,376 negatives; 584 deaths (+1); 55.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 228 new cases; 18,707 total cases (15,709 confirmed, 2,998 probable); 62,232 negatives; 398 deaths (+2); 42% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 1,764 total cases (922 confirmed, 842 probable); 4,659 negatives; 21 deaths; 28.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 55 new cases; 5,868 total cases (4,887 confirmed, 981 probable); 18,736 negatives; 142 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 27 new cases; 2,478 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 242 probable); 6,146 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 152 new cases; 18,417 total cases (15,787 confirmed, 2,630 probable); 60,009 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 46 new cases; 6,008 total cases (5,681 confirmed, 327 probable); 16,703 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 55 new cases; 4,508 total cases (3,486 confirmed, 1,022 probable); 12,410 negatives; 104 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 408 new cases; 53,949 total cases (43,863 confirmed; 10,086 probable); 183,714 negatives; 881 deaths (+3); 51.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 19):
- 17013: 2,902 positives, 14,262 negatives - +125 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,749 positives, 7,138 negatives - +59 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,812 positives, 14,673 negatives - +96 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,175 positives, 17,215 negatives - +101 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,929 positives, 14,212 negatives - +79 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 425 positives, 1,794 negatives - +16 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 292 positives, 1,272 negatives - +13 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 328 positives, 1,354 negatives - +23 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 762 positives, 3,248 negatives - +35 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,062 positives, 7,394 negatives - +85 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 197 positives, 664 negatives - +14 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,315 positives, 5,753 negatives - +65 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,223 positives, 5,494 negatives - +49 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 432 positives, 2,089 negatives - +17 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,421 positives, 5,629 negatives - +48 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)