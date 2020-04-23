DOH: 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data reported Thursday confirmed 22 new positive cases in Cumberland County.
The county now sits at 229 positive cases and seven deaths with 1,053 negative test results, meaning 17.8% of test results have turned up positive. Nearly 26% (22 of 85) of Thursday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
Cumberland County has 86 residents and 17 employees of long-term care facilities who have tested positive.
The DOH confirmed 1,369 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. The department also reported 1,421 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.
The DOH said it slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation.
The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69, to 1,394. But Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday that 270 probable deaths that had been added to the death toll in recent days have been removed after further investigation.
“This verification process is very intensive and under normal circumstances it can take months to complete,” she said. “We continue to refine the data that we are collecting to provide everyone this information in as near time as we possibly can. This is really difficult with thousands of reports each day.”
County numbers in the Midstate
- Adams County: 3 new cases; 95 total cases; 1,286 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County: 22 new cases; 229 total cases; 1053 negatives; 7 deaths
- Dauphin County: 23 new cases; 445 total cases; 2,733 negatives; 16 deaths
- Franklin County: 0 new cases; 151 total cases; 2,367 negatives; 1 death
- Lancaster County: 33 new cases; 1,359 total cases; 6,267 negatives; 72 deaths
- Lebanon County: 9 new cases; 535 total cases; 2,065 negatives; 6 deaths
- Perry County: 0 new case; 23 total cases; 145 negatives; 1 death
- York County: 15 new cases; 546 total cases; 5,705 negatives and 7 deaths
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.
