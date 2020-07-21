DOH: 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; four regional counties see spikes

Four counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, saw an unusual spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health.
Cumberland and Franklin counties each had 22 new cases, and Cumberland County also had one new death. Cumberland County now sits at 1,046 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.
This is the seventh time Cumberland County has seen 20 or more cases since the pandemic started and only the second time since May 21. In the past 14 days, 144 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.8 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
York County saw the highest spike with 46 new cases and two new deaths, and Dauphin County saw 26 new cases and one new death in Tuesday's report.
Tuesday reports from the department often have higher numbers due to a lag in reporting from the weekend, though the department in its noon update did not specify a lag for being the reason for the large increase. Overall across the state, there were 1,027 new cases - one of the few times recently that the number of new cases rose above 1,000.
Of the new cases, 139 were in Allegheny and 168 were in Philadelphia. Data also shows that the four-county region in Philadelphia accounted for 347 cases Tuesday, and the six-county region around Pittsburgh had 243 new cases.
Though other counties in the region did not see as sharp of spikes as the four, every county in the region save for Fulton and Juniata counties saw at least some increase in Tuesday's report. Of those counties, Lebanon had nine new cases, while there were seven cases each in Adams and Blair counties.
In addition to the rise of new cases, there was also an increase in the number of new deaths. There were 20 new deaths reported in the state, and Lebanon County also saw one new death - in addition to those reported above for Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 421 total cases (406 confirmed, 15 probable); 7,117 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 106 total cases (98 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,244 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 149 total cases (138 confirmed, 11 probable); 8,366 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 22 new cases; 1,046 total cases (986 confirmed, 60 probable); 15,382 negatives; 69 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 2,446 total cases (2,380 confirmed, 66 probable); 23,133 negatives; 151 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 22 new cases; 1,096 total cases (1,055 confirmed, 41 probable); 10,902 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 681 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 271 total cases (264 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,473 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (113 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,190 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,509 total cases (1,444 confirmed, 66 probable); 10,898 negatives; 52 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 83 total cases (78 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,432 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 97 total cases (89 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,206 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 46 new cases; 2,052 total cases (2,003 confirmed, 49 probable); 29,279 negatives; 74 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 21):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 63 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 21 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 21):
- 17013: 150 positives, 2,484 negatives - +10 since July 17
- 17015: 59 positives, 1,194 negatives - +3 since July 17
- 17050: 130 positives, 1,747 negatives - +9 since July 17
- 17055: 132 positives, 2,220 negatives - +9 since July 17
- 17011: 193 positives, 3,166 negatives - +11 since July 17
- 17007: 9 positives, 266 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17065: 11 positives, 180 negatives
- 17324: 15 positives, 235 negatives - +1 since July 17
- 17241: 37 positives, 931 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17257: 197 positives, 761 negatives - +6 since July 17
- 17240: 14 positives, 84 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17025: 48 positives, 806 negatives - +3 since July 19
- 17070: 51 positives, 864 negatives - +2 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 363 negatives
- 17019: 33 positives, 907 negatives - +4 since July 14
PCR tests percent positivity (updated July 19)
- Pennsylvania: 4.4% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 3.1% last 7 days; 3.5% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.0% last 7 days; 2.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.1% last 7 days; 4.0% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 6.0% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.4% last 7 days; 1.5% previous 7 days
- York County: 6.1% last 7 days; 6.3% previous 7 days
