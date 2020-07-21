DOH: 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; four regional counties see spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, saw an unusual spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health.

Cumberland and Franklin counties each had 22 new cases, and Cumberland County also had one new death. Cumberland County now sits at 1,046 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.

This is the seventh time Cumberland County has seen 20 or more cases since the pandemic started and only the second time since May 21. In the past 14 days, 144 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.8 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

York County saw the highest spike with 46 new cases and two new deaths, and Dauphin County saw 26 new cases and one new death in Tuesday's report.

Tuesday reports from the department often have higher numbers due to a lag in reporting from the weekend, though the department in its noon update did not specify a lag for being the reason for the large increase. Overall across the state, there were 1,027 new cases - one of the few times recently that the number of new cases rose above 1,000.